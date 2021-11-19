ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse jury reads verdict, acquitting teen on all counts

KTVU FOX 2
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wisconsin jury announced that it had found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of...

www.ktvu.com

MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ComicBook

Vigilante "Batman" in California Claims They Caught a Double-Homicide Suspect

A vigilante calling himself both "Bruce Wayne" and the "Stockton Batman" claims that he's captured a double murder suspect in Lodi, California. According to a report by 209 Times (via Brobible), the vigilante allegedly "recognized a transient he was familiar with and approached him. After noticing he was covered in blood and had slice wounds to his hand and leg, he detained him and immediately called Lodi police."
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Three white men found guilty of murdering Black jogger in US

Three white men were found guilty of murder Wednesday for shooting dead an African American man after chasing him in their pickup trucks, following a racially-charged trial in the southern US state of Georgia that gripped the nation. Rittenhouse, 18, shot dead two men and wounded another during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year that followed the police shooting of a Black man.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDVM 25

3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. The February 2020 slaying drew limited attention at first. […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
KTVU FOX 2

Ahmaud Arbery murder trial: Reaction to guilty verdict floods social media

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga - Reaction to the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial flooded social media minutes after the jury’s decision was announced Wednesday afternoon. Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan were found guilty on most counts in the 2020 death of Arbery. The McMichaels told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVU FOX 2

Guilty verdicts in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. Oakland-based civil rights attorney Adante Pointer joined KTVU News and provided a deeper look on the verdict.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVU FOX 2

Brian Laundrie died by suicide, family attorney says

NORTH PORT, Fla. - One month after Brian Laundrie's remains were found at a Florida preserve, his parents have learned his cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the family's attorney. According to Steven Bertolino, the manner of death was suicide. It's unclear if...
NORTH PORT, FL
KTVU FOX 2

Police: Rape suspect bounces off window in attempt to flee officers

BLUE ASH, Ohio - An alleged rape and kidnapping suspect tried to flee officers by leaping through a glass window on the sixth floor of an Ohio hotel Sunday. But the reinforced glass didn’t give. Body camera footage shows the suspect bouncing off the glass and landing on his feet....
BLUE ASH, OH
CBS Minnesota

TeKeith Jones Sentenced To 72 Years In Prison For Murdering Mother, 2 Children

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over 72 years in prison for killing a mother and her two children in late January. TeKeith Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in September. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to serve 72 years and 4 months in St. Cloud Prison. Jones told police he shot and killed D’Zondria Wallace, 30, La’Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, to “save them.” The criminal complaint states that Jones told police he was “going through a life experience he didn’t understand” and “was going to save someone so...
SAINT PAUL, MN

