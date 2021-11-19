Bohannon sets Big Ten 3-pointer mark in Iowa victory
Jordan Bohannon hit four 3-pointers to become the Big Ten Conference leader in that category and Keegan Murray scored 26 points as Iowa rolled to a 108-82 victory over Alabama State in nonconference action Thursday night.Bohannon, who entered play tied with Ohio State’s Jon Diebler (2008-11) with 374 made 3-pointers, scored 12 on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Murray made 10 of 16 with a pair of 3s. Joe Toussaint finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.
Iowa returns to action on Monday against Western Michigan.
