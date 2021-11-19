ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Newton to start at QB for Panthers, Walker could still play

By STEVE REED
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday at quarterback against the Washington Football Team. Rhule said P.J. Walker, who started in Carolina's 34-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals last week, could still see action as...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Keene Sentinel

Former Patriots QB Cam Newton signs with Panthers on 1-year deal

Cam Newton is going home. Newton reached terms with the Panthers shortly after meeting with team brass Thursday about a possible reunion. The veteran quarterback had been a free agent since being released by the Patriots on Aug. 31. Newton has reportedly signed a 1-year deal worth up to $10 million, including $4.5 million guaranteed, more money than the Pats guaranteed him over two contracts.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CharlotteObserver.com

Will Cam Newton play for the Carolina Panthers this week? Answering your questions

The best quarterback in Carolina Panthers history in returning. Newton signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on Thursday, bringing him back to the place where it all began. The Panthers drafted Newton first overall in 2011. He played nine seasons with the Panthers, led them to a Super Bowl and won the NFL’s MVP award in 2015, before he was released in 2020.
NFL
NESN

Cam Newton Fit Check: What QB Wore To Panthers Contract Signing

Cam Newton is no stranger to the fashion world in the NFL. Leading up to every kickoff or important event, the high-profile quarterback always seems to look the part. Newton signed with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, marking a return to the place he called home for nine seasons before spending 2020 with the New England Patriots. And obviously, Newton had to bring a new outfit to the forefront during his contract signing with the team.
NFL
Laurinburg Exchange

Superman II: Panthers bring QB Cam Newton back home

CHARLOTTE — Superman has returned. Whether or not Cam Newton can rescue the Carolina Panthers’ sinking season remains to be seen. The Panthers (4-5) announced they’ve signed Newton to a one-year contract, bringing him back to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011 — and later cut him prior to the 2020 season after he lost eight straight games as a starter.
NFL
abc11.com

Cam Newton produces touchdowns on first two plays back with Carolina Panthers

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- It didn't take long for Cam Newton to make an impact in his return to the Carolina Panthers. The 32-year-old quarterback produced touchdowns on his first two plays Sunday to propel Carolina to a 34-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Newton brought much-needed...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Yardbarker

QB Cam Newton returned to Panthers 'to win football games'

Cam Newton had been a free agent since his release from the New England Patriots on Aug. 31 until he returned to the Panthers this week after Carolina signal-caller Sam Darnold went down for at least a month with a shoulder injury. The 2015 NFL MVP participated in his first...
NFL
92.7 The Block

Mike Florio: With David Tepper’s Mindset, Matt Rhule’s Seat May Be Warming

With the struggles that this team was already having, Matt Rhule's job has been made even tougher as he tries to get this season back on the rails. The question now has to be, how important is it for his future with the team that he does get this turned around? As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk told the Mac Attack on Wednesday morning, David Tepper's quick trigger may make it more important than you realize. "With David Tepper, you never know. Look at how he is ripping through quarterbacks. So I could see that attitude being directed to the coach. He has shown as it relates to quarterbacks that he is not patient so why would we think he's going to be patient with everyone else.
NFL
NBC Sports

Panthers to give Newton first-team reps, on track to start vs. WFT

Ron Rivera will likely see a familiar face under center for Washington's opponent when the Burgundy and Gold travel to Carolina next week. After signing longtime quarterback Cam Newton back last week, the Panthers plan to give the QB most of the first-team reps during practice this week, setting him up to start for Carolina this Sunday when they host Washington.
NFL
NESN

Panthers QB Cam Newton To Get Most First-Team Reps This Week

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, per CBS Sports’s Jonathan Jones. Newton was used in special packages against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and was able to both rush and pass for a touchdown in the victory. Starting quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to see the bench while original starting signal-caller Sam Darnold remains out on injured reserve with a scapula fracture. It’s entirely possible that Newton starts on Sunday against former head coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Mvp#Ap
Yardbarker

Watch: Cam Newton scores TD on first play in return to Panthers

It was just a few days ago that the Carolina Panthers brought back former NFL MVP Cam Newton to help the quarterback room following the injury to Sam Darnold. While Newton did not start Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, he got into the game in quick fashion. That included the former Panthers No. 1 overall pick scoring from two yards out on his first play back as a member of the team.
NFL
USA Today

Panthers' continuous QB botches led them back to Cam Newton

It only took 20 months for the Carolina Panthers to get themselves into trouble. So, they did what any young, mistake-ridden adolescent would do. They called up their daddy to bail them out. On Thursday, the team announced the signing of Cam Newton. The 32-year-old returns to an organization that’s...
NFL
chatsports.com

Cam Newton 'Trending' Toward Being Panthers' Starting QB vs. WFT, per HC Matt Rhule

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton appears ready to make his first start of the season Sunday against the Washington Football Team. "We're trending that way," head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday. Rhule said Monday that Newton was going to get first-team reps during practices this week in preparation for the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers owner had classy gesture for Cam Newton before QB returned

Cam Newton is wearing the same jersey number with the Carolina Panthers that he wore in his first stint with the team, and it is apparently not a coincidence that it was still available. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Stephon Gilmore asked to wear No. 1 with the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wpsdlocal6.com

Carolina Panthers agree to deal with QB Cam Newton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers agreed to a one-year contract to bring quarterback Cam Newton back to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011. The Panthers were light on quarterbacks after starter Sam Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture of his shoulder blade in last week's 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Cam Newton expected to be active in Week 10

The Carolina Panthers showed some urgency this past week when they did the improbable and brought back Cam Newton. Well, this following (and urgent) development would, again, defy the improbable. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Newton is expected to be active for Sunday’s Week 10 contest against the...
NFL
247Sports

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton to start against Washington, confirms coach Matt Rhule

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule all week alluded towards Cam Newton starting at quarterback in Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. He made it official Friday, confirming during a weekly press conference that Newton will start. Newton signed with the Panthers just over a week ago, reuniting him with...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Cam Newton: 'We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium'

The Carolina Panthers’ home of Bank of America Stadium is not in the same state Cam Newton left it in. So, he’s trying to change that. To kick off his Thursday afternoon presser, the 11th-year quarterback laid out his mission to bring back the pride, energy and love the friendly confines in Carolina once had. As part of his initiative to return that spark to the team’s fanbase, Newton will give out 50 free tickets to this weekend’s game against the Washington Football Team.
NFL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
131K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy