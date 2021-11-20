United Bankshares (UBSI) Raises Quarterly Dividend 2.9% to $0.36; 3.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has received approval, subject to official notice of issuance, for the listing of the common shares of OceanPal Inc. on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “OP”. As the Company previously announced on October 19, 2021, the Company will effect a spin-off of 100% of the common shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, OceanPal Inc., to Diana Shipping Inc.’s existing shareholders as of the record date set forth herein. OceanPal Inc. will act as the holding company for three of the Company’s older dry bulk vessels.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO