College student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A 19-year-old Penn State s tudent who had been reported missing probably died after falling 11 stories down a trash chute in her campus apartment building.
Justine Gross was reported missing Nov. 11 after not returning to her room the night before. Police say a municipal trash hauler had emptied a dumpster at the base of the chute early Nov. 11 and took the trash to a dump.
Officers found her body early Nov. 12. Police believe her death was an accident. Surveillance recordings show the sophomore from New Jersey was alone when she entered a trash room on the 11th floor.
