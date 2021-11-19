ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears deleted her Instagram post calling Jeffree Star a 'genius' after warnings about the beauty mogul

By Kat Tenbarge
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2Iy5_0d235c9F00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrIVn_0d235c9F00
Britney Spears has reportedly toured Jeffree Star's $16.5 million Hidden Hills home.

AP Photo, Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

  • Britney Spears deleted an Instagram post calling Jeffree Star a "genius."
  • The recently freed pop star said that the controversial YouTuber sent her some of his makeup.
  • Commenters urged Spears not to associate with Star, who has been accused of sexual assault.

Britney Spears deleted an Instagram post praising controversial makeup mogul Jeffree Star after fans commented urging her to "stay away" from the YouTuber.

Spears posted that Star was a "genius" on Wednesday, less than a week after she was freed from her 13-year conservatorship.

In the original post, Spears thanked Star for sending her some of his makeup. "Jeffree Star, you're a genius," she wrote. She also praised the $26 Holy Mist face spray from the Pink Religion makeup collection from Jeffree Star Cosmetics. "I don't wake up or go to sleep without it ... I wanna open the cute packaging and freaking drink it," she said. She also wrote that Stars' Lip Ammunition bullet lipsticks were "adorable."

She deleted the post on Thursday.

More than 8,000 comments were left on Spears' post before she deleted it, including one with more than 25,000 likes that said: "Ok a lot has happened since you've been locked up so we're gonna have to talk about Jeffree but we love you."

Star's controversial past includes racist statements, online harassment, and explosive feuds with other top beauty gurus. Notably, Star publicly apologized to beauty YouTuber James Charles in July 2020 after Star accused Charles of being a "predator." The month before, YouTuber Tati Westbrook accused Star of "manipulating" and "gaslighting" her into accusing Charles of sexual misconduct.

In October 2020, Insider reported on allegations of violence and sexual assault against Star, as well as purported hush-money payments Star's cosmetics company made to some accusers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKnkl_0d235c9F00
Fans were surprised to see Spears endorsing Star in her latest Instagram post.

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Some of the comments on Spears' Instagram post about Star's makeup suggested that the singer may not know about Star's controversies because of her conservatorship, during which she was reportedly unable to control her personal life and finances, according to the New Yorker . Spears has celebrated the end of her conservatorship on social media and called for her family members to be jailed for alleged abuse.

Spears' since-deleted Instagram post isn't the first time the megastar crossed paths with Star. In October 2021, the New York Post reported that Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari toured Star's $16.5 million mansion in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. He also tweeted about Spears touring his Hidden Hills property.

Star put the mansion on the market after he moved to Casper, Wyoming, where he operates a yak ranch.

On Twitter, some of Spears' fans pointed out that Star has made insensitive statements toward Spears' conservatorship and drug use in the past.

In a 2007 video clip, Star can be seen with gossip blogger Perez Hilton calling for Spears to be boycotted over what he said was her "habit." Star told the camera "don't support her habit" while Hilton said not to enable Spears because she's a "drug addict."

That year, in 2007, the Los Angeles Superior Court found that Spears was a "habitual, frequent and continuous" user of alcohol and controlled substances; at the same time, Spears' former bodyguard — who was fired after two months — claimed in interviews that he observed Spears using drugs in a bathroom and at a table at a nightclub.

In June 2021, during court testimony, Spears claimed that she was forced to take the mood stabilizer drug lithium without her consent during her conservatorship, which she said left her feeling "inebriated." Spears also claimed that she received unwanted marijuana "contact highs" by being in close proximity to staffers using the substance.

Representatives for Spears and Star didn't respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 30

Tim GRUSS
6d ago

I think that it is hilarious women made a man popular because he had to tell them how to put their makeup on properly

Reply(2)
20
Krystal Champion
6d ago

we need to support her rn while she transitions back into society. she's far behind on news and drama.

Reply
13
Nancy Gonzalez
4d ago

If she does what her fans tell her to do...she may as well be back in her Conservatorship. The girl needs to live her life.

Reply
2
Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Sending Jennifer Love Hewitt Their Love After Seeing Her Latest Instagram Post

We’re sending a belated happy birthday shoutout to Jennifer Love Hewitt’s husband, Brian Hallisay. Because Brian turned 43 years old on Halloween, the 9-1-1 star took a moment to publicly shower her hubby with affection on Instagram. “Halloween was always one of my favorite holidays,” she began her caption alongside a photo of Brian smiling behind his birthday dinner. “And then I got to marry a Halloween baby! Celebrating you is the greatest thing we get to [do] today my love. You make our lives brighter everyday and I feel so lucky to be yours and for our kids to have the best daddy! Happy Birthday to our whole world!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perez Hilton
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Jeffree Star
Allure

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

Halloween weekend might have ended, but that hasn't stopped celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian from flooding our Instagram feeds with snapshots of the festivities-filled weekend on Monday, November 1. Out of the two Halloween costumes that she posted to her feed, her debut as Alabama Worley (the female protagonist in the film True Romance) made us do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jay-Z's Instagram account is deactivated after single post

After less than a day, Hova is ova Instagram. Rap mogul Jay-Z joined Instagram on Wednesday, but his account was later deactivated after a single post. The "Empire State of Mind" rapper had quickly amassed more than 2 million followers in just about 12 hours on the platform. His only...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

People think Kylie Jenner accidentally just posted a picture of a wedding ring

It's all go in the Kardashian-Jenner family right now (when is it not?). Kylie Jenner is expecting baby no.2, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged and that's before we've even begun to think about Khloe, Kim and Kendall. Well, it looks like there could be more dramatic news on the horizon, after fans' recent theory that Kylie accidentally posted a picture of a wedding ring on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Youtuber#Ap Photo#Pink
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kylie Jenner Shock: KUWTK Star And Travis Scott Splitting Soon? Beauty Mogul Reportedly 'Insecure' And 'Extra Paranoid' That 'SICKO MODE' Rapper Is Cheating

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are, reportedly, on a verge of breaking up. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been in an off again, on again relationship for years now. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and “SICKO MODE” rapper started dating in 2017 after hitting it off at Coachella. They, then, welcomed their first baby together – Stormi Webster – ten months later.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Britney Spears's mom requests $663K in attorneys fees as the singer blasts her for being behind the conservatorship

Lynne Spears says her legal team played a pivotal role in helping to #FreeBritney. In a new filing in Britney Spears's conservatorship case, obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, the singer's mother says she was the one who got the ball rolling, in 2019, to oust the star's dad, Jamie Spears, as conservator. Now, Lynne wants the court to OK the conservatorship paying her over $660,000 in legal fees. The new filing comes at the same time that Britney, 39, posted then deleted scathing comments about Lynne this week.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Clip of Kourtney Kardashian straddling Travis Barker at friend’s wedding sparks debate

Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker are officially the PDA couple of 2021 – and they don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The couple attended their friend Simon Huck’s wedding at the weekend when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star straddled her husband-to-be while Blink-182’s All the Small Things blasted through the speakers. Comedian and author Claudia Oshry caught the moment on camera and shared the clip to her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears Shares Rare Photos With Sons Jayden and Sean at Museum Outing

Britney Spears is enjoying time with sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, as she marks what could be the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer, 39, took her teenage sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles, sharing a photo with the two in a since-deleted post she captioned, "Me and my boys last night," alongside three kiss emojis. Although Spears' post has since been deleted, you can see it here from PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears' mom Lynne shares cryptic message about 'freedom' in wake of the singer's conservatorship ending

Britney Spears’ mother Lynne posted a cryptic message in the wake of the end of her daughter’s more than 13-year long conservatorship. Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, had the chart-topping artist placed under a conservatorship in 2008 following her public mental health struggles. However, in a June 23 court testimony, the singer spoke out about the lack of control she has over her own personal and financial life, making it explicitly clear for the first time that she wanted the conservatorship — which she claimed was abusive and exploitative — to end.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

199K+
Followers
18K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy