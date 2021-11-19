Britney Spears deleted her Instagram post calling Jeffree Star a 'genius' after warnings about the beauty mogul

Britney Spears has reportedly toured Jeffree Star's $16.5 million Hidden Hills home. AP Photo, Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Britney Spears deleted an Instagram post calling Jeffree Star a "genius."

The recently freed pop star said that the controversial YouTuber sent her some of his makeup.

Commenters urged Spears not to associate with Star, who has been accused of sexual assault.

Britney Spears deleted an Instagram post praising controversial makeup mogul Jeffree Star after fans commented urging her to "stay away" from the YouTuber.

Spears posted that Star was a "genius" on Wednesday, less than a week after she was freed from her 13-year conservatorship.

In the original post, Spears thanked Star for sending her some of his makeup. "Jeffree Star, you're a genius," she wrote. She also praised the $26 Holy Mist face spray from the Pink Religion makeup collection from Jeffree Star Cosmetics. "I don't wake up or go to sleep without it ... I wanna open the cute packaging and freaking drink it," she said. She also wrote that Stars' Lip Ammunition bullet lipsticks were "adorable."

She deleted the post on Thursday.

More than 8,000 comments were left on Spears' post before she deleted it, including one with more than 25,000 likes that said: "Ok a lot has happened since you've been locked up so we're gonna have to talk about Jeffree but we love you."

Star's controversial past includes racist statements, online harassment, and explosive feuds with other top beauty gurus. Notably, Star publicly apologized to beauty YouTuber James Charles in July 2020 after Star accused Charles of being a "predator." The month before, YouTuber Tati Westbrook accused Star of "manipulating" and "gaslighting" her into accusing Charles of sexual misconduct.

In October 2020, Insider reported on allegations of violence and sexual assault against Star, as well as purported hush-money payments Star's cosmetics company made to some accusers.

Fans were surprised to see Spears endorsing Star in her latest Instagram post. Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Some of the comments on Spears' Instagram post about Star's makeup suggested that the singer may not know about Star's controversies because of her conservatorship, during which she was reportedly unable to control her personal life and finances, according to the New Yorker . Spears has celebrated the end of her conservatorship on social media and called for her family members to be jailed for alleged abuse.

Spears' since-deleted Instagram post isn't the first time the megastar crossed paths with Star. In October 2021, the New York Post reported that Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari toured Star's $16.5 million mansion in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. He also tweeted about Spears touring his Hidden Hills property.

Star put the mansion on the market after he moved to Casper, Wyoming, where he operates a yak ranch.

On Twitter, some of Spears' fans pointed out that Star has made insensitive statements toward Spears' conservatorship and drug use in the past.

In a 2007 video clip, Star can be seen with gossip blogger Perez Hilton calling for Spears to be boycotted over what he said was her "habit." Star told the camera "don't support her habit" while Hilton said not to enable Spears because she's a "drug addict."

That year, in 2007, the Los Angeles Superior Court found that Spears was a "habitual, frequent and continuous" user of alcohol and controlled substances; at the same time, Spears' former bodyguard — who was fired after two months — claimed in interviews that he observed Spears using drugs in a bathroom and at a table at a nightclub.

In June 2021, during court testimony, Spears claimed that she was forced to take the mood stabilizer drug lithium without her consent during her conservatorship, which she said left her feeling "inebriated." Spears also claimed that she received unwanted marijuana "contact highs" by being in close proximity to staffers using the substance.

Representatives for Spears and Star didn't respond to Insider's request for comment.