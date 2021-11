The “Acclimate” mark is not at all Nike SB exclusive. But what the sub-label is doing with it — specifically with the Blazer Mid — outcompetes even the Air Jordan 1. Brimming with ACG influence, the Blazer Mid Acclimate returns sporting both blues and its complements. The cool tone appears in both suede and canvas materials, both of which dress the profile underneath layers of orange stitching. And while the warm shade may also touch up the Nike SB branding and laces, it’s largely drowned out by the blacks that darken the toe, leather Swoosh, and fleece lining.

