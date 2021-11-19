ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyler Murray once again game-time decision for Arizona Cardinals

By Josh Weinfuss
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision for a third straight week, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. A decision on whether Murray will play his first game since spraining his left ankle Oct. 28 will be made after he goes through a workout before Sunday's...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cardinals fans won’t be pleased with latest Kyler Murray injury update

Arizona Cardinals fans hoping that quarterback Kyler Murray would return in Week 10 might be disappointed with this latest update. The Arizona Cardinals were without star quarterback Kyler Murray last week due to an ankle injury. Still, the Cardinals defeated the San Francisco 49ers thanks to the play of Colt McCoy and running back James conner. For those Cardinals fans hoping that Murray would play in Week 10 might be disappointed.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray & WR Deandre Hopkins Out For Week 10

The Arizona Cardinals announced ahead of their game with the Carolina Panthers that QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins will both be inactive. The team will start veteran QB Colt McCoy in place of Murray once again. Murray, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Kyler Murray (ankle) will be a game-time decision in Week 10

Murray returned to practice on Friday, but will be a game-time decision in Week 10. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wants to see how Murray feels Saturday and Sunday morning. He didn't play in a Week 9 win over the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury. The 24-year-old has been terrific this season, throwing for 2,276 yards and a 17:7 TD: INT ratio while rushing for 147 yards and three scores over eight games in 2021. WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is also a game-time decision, but the Cardinals are expected to have WR AJ Green (illness) back. Fantasy managers should be back on Sunday to ensure Murray is active before inserting him into their starting lineups. The former No.1 overall pick is a borderline QB1 and 13th among all quarterbacks in the latest FantasyPros expert consensus rankings.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
National football post

Cards’ Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins game-time calls vs. Panthers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be considered game-time decisions for this weekend’s home game against the Carolina Panthers, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. Both players sat out Arizona’s 31-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday due to their respective injuries. Murray...
NFL
All Cardinals

Kyler Murray Returns to Practice; Cardinals Friday Notes

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was back on the field during the open part of practice Friday morning. He had not practiced since suffering an ankle injury on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. Murray was not partaking in every rep nor fully stepping into his throws, but he was...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Insider Has Update On Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are more or less in the same spot they were last week regarding Kyler Murray. Per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Cards are “pessimistic” that their MVP candidate can play Sunday. The insiders sent out a tweet late Saturday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Nfc#The Carolina Panthers
NBC Sports

Report: Cardinals pessimistic about Kyler Murray’s availability

The Cardinals have called Kyler Murray a game-time decision, but NFL Media reports that the team is pessimistic about the quarterback’s chances of playing Sunday. That would mean Colt McCoy starts at quarterback for the Cardinals for a second consecutive week. Murray is listed as questionable. He returned to practice...
NFL
ABC 15 News

Kyler Murray back at practice, Cardinals prep for Panthers

Quarterback Kyler Murray was back at practice on Friday, potentially giving the Arizona Cardinals a boost heading into Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers. Murray missed a game for the first time in his three-year career last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers because of an ankle injury. Backup...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Get Encouraging Thursday News On Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray took one step forward on Thursday to playing on Sunday. Murray has been dealing with an ankle injury these past few weeks. He missed games against the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers. The Cardinals went 1-1 in those games. Arizona is now gearing up for a pivotal...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
milwaukeesun.com

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray inactive vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss his third consecutive contest after being ruled inactive for Sunday's road game against the Seattle Seahawks. Murray, who was listed as questionable, has been idle since sustaining a left ankle injury in a 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 28.
NFL
ESPN

Learning to win: Kingsbury leads Arizona into NFL's elite

TEMPE, Ariz. --  Kliff Kingsbury has proven his coaching chops on many occasions over the past decade, developing elite quarterbacks, piling up points on the scoreboard, producing an entertaining brand of offensive football that fans enjoy and opposing coaches respect. There's only one real problem on his resume. Unfortunately...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy