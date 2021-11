The GTA Trilogy remaster was unceremoniously released yesterday to a chorus of disappointment from fans and anger from PC players. The game has been ridiculed online by fans who have been comparing it to fan-made mods which they say are better than Rockstar’s remaster. Worse, PC players haven’t been able to access the game at all. Almost as soon as the game went live on the Rockstar Game Launcher all Rockstar games were taken offline. As of the time of writing, all Rockstar games have been completely unplayable through the Rockstar Game Launcher on PC for over a day. It isn’t clear if the GTA Trilogy has anything to do with the downtime but Rockstar removing it from sale isn’t a good sign.

