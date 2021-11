I’m in Laguna Beach attending the second day of the 2021 MediaTek Summit, and there have been several announcements revolving around their latest chipsets, including cameos from partnering companies. While I’m always fascinated to hear the features of upcoming processors, there’s also always a feeling of delayed gratification. We get information ahead of time on the latest, greatest, fastest, and most powerful upcoming features these new processors will offer … and then we have to wait for the first devices that will include them. Even so, there are a lot of new features coming that will make the technology inside our devices even better.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO