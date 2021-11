Tiana just gave fans a brand new look at concept art from The Princess and the Frog spinoff series. Disney+ Day is here and there were so many announcements. On the animation side of things, Tiana was a title that got announced during Disney Investor Day last year. However, there wasn't a ton of information about what the series would entail. But, from this new image of the main character, it seems clear that we're traveling for this adventure. Fans who loved the otherworldly parts of The Princess and the Frog shouldn't despair though. Because a lot of those spirits look to be stowaways on Tiana's adventure. This reveal had some viewers hungry for more. But, there was also a contingent curious about what would be so important that it could make her leave the restaurant she established at the end of the movie. The answers are lurking just out of reach. Check out what they posted on social media.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO