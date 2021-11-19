Robert Jordan Net Worth: Details on ‘The Wheel of Time’ Author

Amazon’s latest foray into the world of fantasy storytelling might be its most enchanting yet. The Wheel of Time on Prime Video is not the first attempt at a live action adaptation of Robert Jordan’s 14+ book series, but it is the first one that feels like the books. Rosamund Pike stars as Moiraine, an Aes Sedai, aka a woman with the ability to wield “the One Power.” Moiraine’s mission in life is to track down, protect and guide the Dragon Reborn, a reincarnation of the most powerful Aes Sedai to ever live. She believes the Dragon might be one of five youths in the small town of the Two Rivers. However what Moiraine finds there isn’t just one special chosen one, but a group of stubborn, spirited heroes in waiting. The Wheel of Time manages to bring the dense world-building of Jordan’s books to life while maintaining the sweet character moments that fans kvell over. The Wheel of Time is pure fantasy storytelling incarnate.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO