Agriculture

A Look at Canada's Cumulative Wheat Exports

By Cliff Jamieson
dtnpf.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of week 15, or the week ending Nov. 14, Canada's cumulative wheat shipments through licensed facilities are on track to reach the current export forecast released by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (excluding durum) of 13 million metric tons (mmt). This is the best-case scenario based on the most recent October...

www.dtnpf.com

