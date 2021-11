The superstar has had a long, winding history at the Oscars, but this season might finally see her bring home a statuette. For years, an Academy Award nomination has eluded Beyoncé—a fact that might surprise more casual fans of the superstar. But that’s all poised to change this year. As the race for the 2022 Oscars shapes up, it seems the singer is not only a lock to land her first nomination for best original song—for her spirited anthem “Be Alive,” from King Richard—but is also a front-runner in the category. In short, the singer’s long-awaited first Oscar nomination could also lead to her very first win, breaking a yearslong standstill she’s had with the Academy.

