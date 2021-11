FLORA, Ill. (WAND) - State police are investigating after a 54-year-old woman was found dead in her vehicle in Clay County. Troopers said they found Stephanie L. Harrell at about 1:04 p.m. on Nov. 17. The car was parked in an agricultural field entrance on Olive Street in Flora and about three quarters of a mile north of U.S. Highway 50.

CLAY COUNTY, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO