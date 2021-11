A Farm-City Celebration has been held annually in Jackson County for the past 48 years. Last year the recognition was virtual via a social media video, but this year’s celebration was a public breakfast once again. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Farm Credit of Northwest Florida, Jackson County Farm Bureau, and UF/IFAS Extension Jackson County recognized 10 farm families with awards in 2021. The following highlights were compiled from contributions from the farm families being honored, and the cooperating agency personnel that selected this year’s slate of award winners at the annual Farm City Breakfast, that was held November 19, 2021.

