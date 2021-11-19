ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon’s ‘The Wheel of Time’ Adapts Robert Jordan’s Famous Work

 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Four and a half years after it was announced and 14 years after the death of Robert Jordan, Amazon's The Wheel of Time—the TV adaptation of Jordan’s beloved fantasy book series—has finally arrived. The first three episodes of the TV series started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Nov....

ComicBook

The Wheel of Time Launches As a Massive Hit for Amazon Prime

The launch of The Wheel of Time for Amazon's Prime Video has quickly become a hit for the streaming service. Starring Rosamund Pike, The Wheel of Time is a live-action adaptation of Robert Jordan's fantasy novels that premiered last week with its first three episodes. Amazon successfully built buzz around the project, leading to anticipation for its release and helping to drive more viewers to Prime Video. Even though it hasn't released specific numbers, Amazon touts The Wheel of Time as its most-watched original series for 2020.
TV & VIDEOS
heyuguys.com

The Wheel of Time Premiere – Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski & more on Amazon’s huge new fantasy show

This evening Amazon Prime Video’s new series The Wheel of Time, based on the books by Robert Jordan, came to London for the series red carpet event. The series stars Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Kate Fleetwood, Priyanka Bose, Hammed Animashaun, Álvaro Morte and Taylor Napier.
TV SERIES
Brandon Sanderson
Robert Jordan
The Independent

Rosamund Pike attends the premiere for Amazon's Wheel of Time

Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney and Josha Stradowksi all walked the blue carpet at the world premiere for Amazon’s new series Wheel of Time held at the BFI IMAX in London on November 15th. The new show is based on the best selling series of books written by American author Robert...
TV SERIES
Newsday

'The Wheel of Time' review: Faithful, intelligent adaptation, but overstuffed

WHAT IT'S ABOUT An army of evil Trollocs has descended on the peaceful hamlet of Two Rivers in search of the Dragon — a person who has been reincarnated from the distant past, and has come again to save the world. As servants of Shai'tan — aka the Dark One — they are here to stop him or her before he (or she) does. But Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and her faithful bodyguard, Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), have arrived here first. They too want to get to the Dragon, who could be one of five innocent villagers (who have no idea which of them is the Dragon either): Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins), Egwene Al'Vere (Madeleine Madden), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), Mat Cauthon (Barney Harris), and Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski.) They all set off on an epic journey to the White Tower, headquarters of the Aes Sedai, the powerful matriarchy that rules the world, or at least for now.
MOVIES
TVLine

The Wheel of Time Review: Prime Video's High Fantasy Adaptation Is Worthy of Such a Grand Adventure

Rosamund Pike leads the charge in The Wheel of Time, Prime Video’s action-fantasy epic based on the long-running book series by Robert Jordan. With so much story to adapt in so little time, how does the potential Game of Thrones heir stack up? The Wheel of Time turns, and Ages come and pass, leaving memories that become legend. These are the opening words of the late Robert Jordan’s The Eye of the World, the first book in his 14-volume high fantasy series known as The Wheel of Time, with the final three books completed by Brandon Sanderson. It should be no surprise,...
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

Amazon's The Wheel of Time Briskly Gallops Through an Enticing Fantasy World

“The wheel weaves as the wheel wills,” and for Amazon Prime Video’s new fantasy series, it wills it quickly. Running an economic eight hourlong episodes, The Wheel of Time is a brisk entry to Robert Jordan’s massive novel series, which evidently contains 2782 distinct characters. Amazon’s version doesn’t have quite that many, not yet, but I can genuinely say that as a newbie to the franchise it took me several episodes and many tabs to understand what anyone’s name actually was (from what I can tell, Jordan just drew letters out of hat to conjure them). And yet, this adaptation—developed by Rafe Judkins—does everything it can to be accessible to viewers unfamiliar with the source material.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

The Wheel of Time Season 1 Review - Amazon's Fantasy Show Stumbles Then Engrosses

Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy was a remarkable achievement on many levels, helping to establish a new standard for fantasy storytelling on screen. But despite its artistry and huge worldwide success, it didn't inspire many other filmmakers to tackle other great works of fantasy literature. It was HBO's Game of Thrones a decade later that truly opened the floodgates for tales of dragons and magic--from The Witcher and Cursed to Shadow and Bone and His Dark Materials, the last few years have seen a wealth of episodic fantasy adaptations. Amazon's The Wheel of Time is the latest.
TV SERIES
theyoungfolks.com

A (Spoiler-Free) Beginner’s Guide to ‘The Wheel of Time’

The Wheel of Time turns, and an adaptation comes to pass. Looking at the 14-book series by the late Robert Jordan (with the final 3 books completed by Brandon Sanderson), it’s easy to feel intimidated. I know I was when I first set my eyes on The Eye of the World, the first book in this beloved, epic fantasy series of massive proportions (and expectations).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TechRadar

The Wheel of Time: 5 things you should know about Amazon's new fantasy show

After months (nay, years) of excited fanfare, Amazon’s big-budget fantasy show, The Wheel of Time, finally arrives on Prime Video this weekend. An adaptation of Robert Jordan’s best-selling novel series, it follows the adventures of five youngsters as they battle evil forces in an unnamed world set simultaneously in the distant past and distant future of Earth. One of these teens is also thought to be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual prophesied to either save mankind, or destroy it.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Rosamund Pike's disastrous injury on set of The Wheel of Time revealed

Rosamund Pike suffered a painful injury on the set of Amazon’s new fantasy TV series The Wheel of Time and was rushed to hospital, according to one of her co-stars. The actress' hand was sliced with a sword during filming and she was immediately taken to hospital to have her hand X-rayed.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Psych 3: This Is Gus, Amazon's The Wheel of Time

You should consider taking your Thanksgiving break a week earlier, because you're going to need some time off to get through the pile of new shows and movies to watch tonight, this weekend, and next week. Tonight is an especially strong Thursday, with the premiere of the latest Psych movie, Psych 3: This Is Gus, on Peacock, Mindy Kaling's new comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max, and a new docuseries on the troubles behind the scene of the fashion brand Von Dutch on Hulu. And things don't lighten up over the weekend, with Amazon's epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time, Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation, and Season 2 of Hulu's historical comedy The Great.
TV & VIDEOS
theaureview.com

First Impressions: Amazon Prime’s The Wheel of Time is an intricately-plotted fantasy series that should satisfy genre fans

Although the fantasy genre had always had a dedicated fanbase, one could argue that it wasn’t until the filmic adaptations of the Lord of the Rings in the early 2000’s that it truly became a classification known and embraced by a mainstream audience. Second to that, in a more culturally relevant manner, Game of Thrones undoubtedly earned similar clout – if not overtook it, however momentarily – paving the way for a more confident reception when it came to fantasy-adjacent material earning substantial backing.
TV SERIES
