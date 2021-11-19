China Mobile Shanxi and Huawei Help Jinneng Holding Group Pilot 5G Mining

PARTNER CONTENT: With the maturity of 5G technology and the promotion of industry 4.0 strategy, more and more enterprises are accelerating the digital and intelligent transformation. As a key empowering technology, 5G is integrated with industry applications at the network edge to help industries build “enterprise brains” and drive industry innovation with its features of high bandwidth, low latency, big connection, and high reliability. However, industry differences and scales determine that different enterprises have different requirements for network coverage, capacity, bandwidth, latency, reliability, security isolation, and construction costs. It means that an enterprise needs a customized 5G network, and the public network cannot meet the specific requirements of all scenarios. It is both an opportunity and a challenge for the operators: On the one hand, the vast industrial market brings diversified revenues to the operators, effectively alleviating the increasingly saturated dilemma of ToC service and market. On the other hand, how to quickly customize the 5G industrial network to provide personalized 5G services has tested the operators’ capability and efficiency of providing services.

