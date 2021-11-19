ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

China Mobile Shanxi and Huawei Help Jinneng Holding Group Pilot 5G Mining

mobileworldlive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARTNER CONTENT: A large coal enterprise in China, Jinneng Holding Group has been active accelerating 5G innovation in intelligent mining, particularly in remote roadheader control. This innovation hinges on the back of 5G networks built by China Mobile Shanxi using Huawei’s 5G solutions. Based on these networks, Jinneng optimized its operations...

www.mobileworldlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Beijing asks ride-hailing giant Didi to delist from US: report

Regulators in China have asked ride-hailing giant Didi to draw up a plan to delist from the United States over data concerns, a report said Friday, as Beijing continues its tight scrutiny of domestic tech giants. Bloomberg reported Friday that Chinese regulators now want Didi's executives to take the company off the New York Stock Exchange over worries about sensitive data leakage, citing people familiar with the matter.
ECONOMY
brumpost.com

Huawei opens a huge smart Health Lab in China

Huawei is very much alive and kicking well…in China and while it continues to release smartphones based on its own proprietary firmware – HarmonyOS, the company has constantly strengthened its service-based line such as the Huawei Health. In that regard, the Chinese tech giant is said to be developing its...
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

5G Digital Transformation Accelerated by ZTE

PARTNER CONTENT: Digital road to the Ecosystem is the theme for this 5G Summit and User Congress 2021 hosted by ZTE where our SVP Mr Zhang Jian Peng sits down to answer a few question entailing the digital ecosystem and show ZTE has aided the industry partners to accelerate the digital transformation.
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

5G Network as Service, the New Approach towards New Business

PARTNER CONTENT: With the maturity of 5G technology and the promotion of industry 4.0 strategy, more and more enterprises are accelerating the digital and intelligent transformation. As a key empowering technology, 5G is integrated with industry applications at the network edge to help industries build “enterprise brains” and drive industry innovation with its features of high bandwidth, low latency, big connection, and high reliability. However, industry differences and scales determine that different enterprises have different requirements for network coverage, capacity, bandwidth, latency, reliability, security isolation, and construction costs. It means that an enterprise needs a customized 5G network, and the public network cannot meet the specific requirements of all scenarios. It is both an opportunity and a challenge for the operators: On the one hand, the vast industrial market brings diversified revenues to the operators, effectively alleviating the increasingly saturated dilemma of ToC service and market. On the other hand, how to quickly customize the 5G industrial network to provide personalized 5G services has tested the operators’ capability and efficiency of providing services.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Coal Mining#Huawei Help Jinneng#Jinneng Holding Group#Roadheaders#Shanxi Cloud Era
mobileworldlive.com

RAN market tipped to shrug off supply chain woes

The RAN market was on course for its seventh consecutive quarter of year-on-year revenue growth in Q3, although ongoing supply chain shortages did impact the sector and will continue to weigh in 2022, Dell’Oro Group revealed. Dell’Oro Group’s RAN quarterly report provided preliminary estimates, which indicated the overall 2G to...
MARKETS
telecoms.com

China is closing in on 700 million 5G subscribers

Chinese telcos added 43.8 million 5G subscribers during October, putting the country on course to comfortably surpass 700 million this month. The country’s biggest operator by customers, China Mobile, continued to lead the way, adding 24.33 million 5G subscribers, leaving it with a total of 355.52 million. Second-placed China Telecom increased its 5G customer base to 168.49 million, up by 12.95 million on September. Finally, China Unicom added 6.57 million, giving it a total of 143.51 million.
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

China Telecom 5G gains surge

China Telecom migrated nearly 13 million customers to 5G plans in October, its largest ever monthly gain which took net additions in 2021 to 100 million. The operator ended October with 168.5 million 5G package subscribers. Its previous biggest monthly haul was 11.4 million in July 2020. China Telecom’s mobile...
WORLD
mobileworldlive.com

Radio Composer unlocks network potential and accelerates 5G monetization

PARTNER CONTENT: Operators have long been looking for ways to improve user experience and enhance utilization of expensive yet limited spectrum, whereas with the introduction of 5G, the coexistence and co-evolution of multi-band and multi-mode networking has greatly increased network complexity. As a key infrastructure of the digital society, 5G network not only serves individual users, but also meets the digital transformation needs of industries. The increasingly diversified vertical application and consumer services have further deepened the contradiction between “one-fit-all” network policy and differentiated user experience requirements. How to develop new services and deliver user-centric experiences for industry applications and consumers within limited network resources is of great importance to operators.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
mobileworldlive.com

Xiaomi highlights overseas smartphone strength

Xiaomi posted revenue and profit growth in Q3, as it shrugged off shortages of key components to continue its smartphone momentum in overseas markets. In an earnings statement, Xiaomi recorded total revenue of CNY78 billion ($12.2 billion), up 8.2 per cent year-on-year, with operations outside of home market China generating CNY41 billion.
CELL PHONES
mobileworldlive.com

Thai smartphone market undone by Covid

Counterpoint Research offered a bullish outlook for Thailand smartphone shipments despite a fall during Q3 as a spike in Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases during August dampened consumer sentiment. The company believes government and industry moves to revive demand will pay off during the current quarter. Senior research analyst Glen Cardoza stated...
CELL PHONES
Newsweek

Federal 5G Disfunction Only Helps China | Opinion

Given that our government sits on nearly 60 percent of the U.S.' spectrum, we need interagency cooperation to take care of the real threat gaining on 5G—a totalitarian regime controlling the tool to the most important information machine that has ever existed.
CELL PHONES
mobileworldlive.com

Docomo, JTower forge 5G sharing alliance

NTT Docomo and JTower revealed plans to strengthen infrastructure sharing by setting up a capital and business alliance, seeking to reduce investment and energy use as they expand 5G coverage. In a joint statement, they companies revealed Docomo will acquire part of the JTower shares held by its parent company...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

China Mobile Sets Up the Green 5G Joint Innovation Lab with Partners

PRESS RELEASE: On October 26, 2021, China Mobile inaugurated its Green 5G Joint Innovation Lab with more than a dozen of partners from various industries. This lab will focus on development of new 5G energy-saving technologies and products, as well as end-to-end integration of solutions. It will explore ways to evaluate energy efficiency and expand 5G applications across vertical industries. The ultimate goal is to build a joint innovation platform to push for 5G energy saving and carbon emission reduction.
CELL PHONES
mobileworldlive.com

Ericsson eyes cloud boost with $6B Vonage acquisition

Ericsson moved to boost its wireless offerings for enterprises and developers through a deal to acquire US-based cloud communications provider Vonage for $6.2 billion. The vendor explained the deal aligned with a strategy to expand its portfolio and tap a communication platform as a service (CPaaS) segment it believes will grow significantly with increased investments in 4G and 5G, alongside a rise of new applications and use cases using the technologies.
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

Refurbished HUAWEI premium smartphones on sale in China

Huawei has started selling certified refurbished premium smartphones on its official online store in China. Hence, interested customers can now buy high-end HUAWEI devices at reduced price tags. The company has currently listed 8 models for sale. As Huawei’s smartphone business is in trouble, the company is doing everything it...
CELL PHONES
Computer Weekly

Mobile trade-in programmes are key driver in stimulating 5G smartphone upgrades

US mobile trade-in programmes returned $757m to consumers in the third quarter of 2021, according to the latest quarterly mobile device trade-in and upgrade market analysis from Assurant subsidiary Hyla Mobile. The Q3 report provides insights into trade-in and upgrade trends in the North American market. Using data from Hyla...
CELL PHONES
mobileworldlive.com

China Mobile Unveils Action Plans for Reaching Peak Carbon Emissions and Achieving Carbon Neutrality

PRESS RELEASE: On July 15, 2021, China Mobile announced its action plans for reaching peak carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality at a joint conference in Beijing. China Mobile has been actively exploring efficient ways of conserving energy and cutting carbon emissions to support low-carbon green development, achieving significant results and gaining valuable experience in this process. China Mobile recently took a new step further by formulating new action plans to reach peak carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality and introducing new growth models to support these plans and green growth goals for 2021 to 2025. As a leading ICT enterprise targeting green corporate growth, China Mobile is developing new infrastructure for green transformation inside and outside of the industry, contributing to the national objectives of reaching peak carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.
CELL PHONES
mobileworldlive.com

ZTE Promises on 5G: Delivered and to be Delivered

PARTNER CONTENT: 2021 is a big year in which 5G is running on the fast track. In accordance with recent GSMA and GSA reports, 464 operators in 139 countries and territories are investing in 5G networks in the form of tests, trials, pilots, planned and actual deployments, and 5G connections will be 2 billion in 2025, around 4 times compared with that of this year. Meanwhile, 89 operators are investing 5G SA network and over 400 types of UE are commercial ready for 5G SA. We can see that the tide is quite high.
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

True, dtac tie-up draws regulatory scrutiny

A proposed merger between True Corp and dtac which would create the largest mobile player in Thailand by connections and leave the country with only two major operators, attracted the attention of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, which summoned executives from both companies to discuss the impact of consolidation, Bangkok Post reported.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Colt, ADVA, Airspan, Athonet, Accedian and Tibco to Deploy Private 5G Pilot in France

Colt Technology Services, Icade, ADVA, Airspan Networks, Athonet, Accedian and Tibco announced the launch of a private 5G enterprise connectivity pilot. The incubation project is one of the first to test end-to-end private 5G in real estate using disaggregated architecture. The consortium will provide private 5G networks to the PB5...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy