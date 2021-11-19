Build Premium 5G to Supercharge Smart 2022 Asian Games

PARTNER CONTENT: As the largest telecom service provider in Thailand, AIS, like its name, “Advanced Info Service”, has always adhered to the idea of providing users with the best information services, and leads the development of wireless network in Thailand. With Thailand entering the 5G era, to keep its leading position, AIS has newly acquired the 2600Mhz and 700Mhz frequency bands to enrich the existing spectrum resources. With the introduction of 5G, the network structure of AIS becomes more complicated, posing higher requirements for network O&M efficiency. As the network equipment and solution provider of AIS in the northeastern Thailand, ZTE adheres to the corporate culture of “Serving with dedication and being committed to our customers”, and is committed to providing customers with the best services and the best solutions. On the one hand, ZTE has put forward the end-to-end automatic intelligent tool solution to help AIS improve O&M efficiency and reduce O&M costs, and on the other hand, ZTE has organized experts to optimize the AIS network and continuously build a superb network to ensure AIS’s leading position of high network quality in the northeastern Thailand.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO