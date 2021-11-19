ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Build Premium 5G to Supercharge Smart 2022 Asian Games

mobileworldlive.com
 7 days ago

PARTNER CONTENT: Recently, China Mobile Zhejiang verified a pilot 5G network in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center. Running on Huawei’s leading products and solutions, the network utilized 2.6 GHz and 4.9 GHz bands to provide 5G coverage in enclosed ultra-dense areas. In addition, 5G indoor distributed Massive MIMO was an outstanding...

