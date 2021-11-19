Concerned Henderson citizens to gather as part of PFAS Working Group on chemical pollution

HENDERSON, Ky. — A working group chosen by the City of Henderson to study

dangerous chemicals recently revealed to have been found around a local business will have its first meeting Monday.

"We want to gather as much information about it as we can and figure out the best way to communicate it back to the public," said Donna Stinnett, city spokeswoman.

Louisville NPR affiliate WFPL reported Nov. 8 that Henderson officials have known about perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly referred to as PFAS or "forever chemicals" — left in the ground and air surrounding Shamrock Technologies' facilities. Shamrock recycles Teflon products; the PFAS molecules are a byproduct of that process.

The 16-member PFAS Working Group, which will meet at 4 p.m., includes citizens as well as representatives from local organizations and government. Stinnett said city officials chose representatives relevant to the issue. It will be chaired by City Commissioner Brad Staton.

Other members include:

Brenna Caudill, citizen

Velvet Dowdy, citizen

Kaycee Garner, citizen

Chad Phillips, citizen

Deborah Hoda, Henderson Chapter NAACP

Clayton Horton, Green River District Health Department

Tom Williams, Henderson Water Utility

Kevin Roberts, Henderson Water Utility

Monty Parrish, Henderson County Flood Mitigation Board

Greg Pritchett, Henderson County Riverport Authority

Missy Vanderpool, Henderson Economic Development

Eric Gardner, Henderson County Chamber of Commerce

Tim Southard, Fiscal Court magistrate

Austin Vowels, Henderson city commissioner

Donna Stinnett, Henderson public information officer.

Citizen members expressed an interest in serving on the group during a City Commission meeting, Stinnett said.

Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet officials will address the group Monday, Stinnett said. The same officials also will address the Henderson City Commission at its regular 3 p.m. Tuesday meeting.

Shamrock first discovered the pollution in 2018, according to the WFPL report republished by the Gleaner. Afterwards, Shamrock’s consultants tested soil and water in a grid extending as far as 10 football fields around its three facilities. The company discovered the forever chemicals in nearly every sample they tested, according to a 2020 draft report from the company.

Approximately 10,000 people live within one mile of Shamrock’s facilities, according to an EPA demographic database. Around 60% of the residents are low income, and they’re about two to three times as likely to be people of color than in the surrounding county.

Monday's PFAS Working Group meeting can be viewed live on cable television via the local public access Spectrum Channel 200, live-streamed at www.CityOfHendersonKy.org or streamed on the City of Henderson’s Facebook page or Twitter page.

Mark Wilson covers education and environment at the Courier & Press. Contact him at mark.wilson@courierpress.com.