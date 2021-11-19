ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Concerned Henderson citizens to gather as part of PFAS Working Group on chemical pollution

By Mark Wilson, Henderson Gleaner
The Gleaner
The Gleaner
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCu4v_0d22wHb500

HENDERSON, Ky. — A working group chosen by the City of Henderson to study

dangerous chemicals recently revealed to have been found around a local business will have its first meeting Monday.

"We want to gather as much information about it as we can and figure out the best way to communicate it back to the public," said Donna Stinnett, city spokeswoman.

Louisville NPR affiliate WFPL reported Nov. 8 that Henderson officials have known about perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly referred to as PFAS or "forever chemicals" — left in the ground and air surrounding Shamrock Technologies' facilities. Shamrock recycles Teflon products; the PFAS molecules are a byproduct of that process.

PFAS revelations:Henderson residents angry; leaders promise more transparency

The 16-member PFAS Working Group, which will meet at 4 p.m., includes citizens as well as representatives from local organizations and government. Stinnett said city officials chose representatives relevant to the issue. It will be chaired by City Commissioner Brad Staton.

Other members include:

  • Brenna Caudill, citizen
  • Velvet Dowdy, citizen
  • Kaycee Garner, citizen
  • Chad Phillips, citizen
  • Deborah Hoda, Henderson Chapter NAACP
  • Clayton Horton, Green River District Health Department
  • Tom Williams, Henderson Water Utility
  • Kevin Roberts, Henderson Water Utility
  • Monty Parrish, Henderson County Flood Mitigation Board
  • Greg Pritchett, Henderson County Riverport Authority
  • Missy Vanderpool, Henderson Economic Development
  • Eric Gardner, Henderson County Chamber of Commerce
  • Tim Southard, Fiscal Court magistrate
  • Austin Vowels, Henderson city commissioner
  • Donna Stinnett, Henderson public information officer.

Citizen members expressed an interest in serving on the group during a City Commission meeting, Stinnett said.

Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet officials will address the group Monday, Stinnett said. The same officials also will address the Henderson City Commission at its regular 3 p.m. Tuesday meeting.

Shamrock first discovered the pollution in 2018, according to the WFPL report republished by the Gleaner. Afterwards, Shamrock’s consultants tested soil and water in a grid extending as far as 10 football fields around its three facilities. The company discovered the forever chemicals in nearly every sample they tested, according to a 2020 draft report from the company.

Approximately 10,000 people live within one mile of Shamrock’s facilities, according to an EPA demographic database. Around 60% of the residents are low income, and they’re about two to three times as likely to be people of color than in the surrounding county.

Monday's PFAS Working Group meeting can be viewed live on cable television via the local public access Spectrum Channel 200, live-streamed at www.CityOfHendersonKy.org or streamed on the City of Henderson’s Facebook page or Twitter page.

Mark Wilson covers education and environment at the Courier & Press. Contact him at mark.wilson@courierpress.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

US to restrict travel from eight African nations over new COVID-19 concerns

The U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other African countries starting on Monday in an effort to control the spread of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. In a statement announced on Friday, the Biden administration said it will restrict travel from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
TRAVEL
The Hill

Countries race to ban travel from southern Africa over new variant fears

Countries around the world are racing to ban travel from southern Africa after health officials identified a new COVID-19 variant that they warn may be vaccine-resistant. The head of the European Commission announced Friday that the governing body will propose banning travel from the southern African region to its member states due to uncertainty over the new variant.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson County, KY
Government
City
Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
Government
County
Henderson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
The Hill

More than 50 dead, one rescued in Russian mine explosion

More than 50 people are dead and one person has been rescued after an explosion at a coal mine in Siberia. The Listvyazhnaya mine exploded on Thursday after coal dust in a ventilation shaft caught fire while 287 people were in it, the BBC reported. Many were able to escape...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Black Friday is back but it’s not what it used to be

NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over the weeks leading up to Christmas, on both websites and in stores.
AMAZON
CBS News

NATO chief warns Russia of 'costs' if it moves on Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia Friday that any attempt to invade Ukraine would have costs, as concern mounts about a Russian military buildup near its former Soviet neighbor's borders. Ukraine says Moscow kept about 90,000 troops near their common border following massive war games in western Russia earlier this...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Ukraine leader alleges Russia-backed coup planned next week

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday claimed that his country’s intelligence service has uncovered plans for a Russia-backed coup d’etat in the country set for next week that allegedly involves one of Ukraine’s richest oligarchs. Both the oligarch and the Russian government rejected the allegations. At...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Chemicals#Pfas#Pfas Working Group#Louisville Npr#Wfpl#Forever Chemicals#Shamrock Technologies#Henderson Chapter#Henderson Water Utility#Fiscal Court#City Commission#The Henderson City Co
The Associated Press

GOP Rep. Boebert apologizes to Muslims for Omar remarks

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized Friday for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In her apology, Boebert didn’t address Omar’s criticism that Boebert made up her story about the encounter at the U.S. Capitol. Boebert...
DENVER, CO
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
The Gleaner

The Gleaner

3
Followers
13
Post
210
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Henderson, Ky., and the tri-state area from the The Gleaner.

 http://thegleaner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy