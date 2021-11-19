Indiana reports 26 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,767 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 26 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 3,767 people have tested positive.

There have been 16,673 confirmed deaths and 1,069,450 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 574 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,585 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 70 since Thursday. Additionally, IDOH said 22.1% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 17.9% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 74.8% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 15.11 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.46 million individuals with a 23.8% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Nov. 12 is 19.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 10%.

A total of 7,503,808 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,437,850 first doses and 3,411,058 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated. Another 654,900 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov .

