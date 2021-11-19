ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Komodo Health adds demographic information to its health database

By Emily Olsen
mobihealthnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthcare data analytics company Komodo Health is adding demographic information to its Healthcare Map, a database of de-identified patient characteristics and care journeys. “If we are serious about reducing the burden of disease, we must acknowledge healthcare inequities that exist and take meaningful action to address unmet needs in communities of...

www.mobihealthnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
contagionlive.com

Podcasts: An Emerging Communication Medium for Storytelling, Disseminating Health Information

Fenway Health’s Pride in Our Health podcast is an example of new voices being heard, and an alternative means of getting health information to the general public. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “For both sexes, visits to a doctor or other health care professional increased with age, from 63.1% among men aged 18–29 years to 93.2% among men aged ≥65 years and from 82.4% among women aged 18–29 years to 94.3% among women ≥65 years.”1.
HEALTH
thealpinesun.com

Information about health benefits that may be helpful to veteran’s

Individuals eligible for Medicare, including veterans, have an important decision to make before Tuesday, December 7, the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) deadline. Selecting the plan best suited for your individual health needs is a critical decision, as the plan you select is the coverage you’ll have for all of 2022, with few exceptions. For Medicare beneficiaries who also receive health care benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), there’s even more to consider.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Health Data#Population Health#Healthcare#Komodo Health#American Indian#Alaska Native#Hispanic#Jama#Drug Trials Snapshot#African American#Picnichealth#Breakaway Partners#Blue Health Intelligence
healthleadersmedia.com

Data Cleanup Keeps Idaho Health Information Exchange Alive

New management targets social determinants of health integration. — TheIdaho Health Data Exchange (IHDE) overcame an existential crisis by modernizing its patient matching technology and reducing data duplication to less than 1%. In this process, IHDE matched more than 5.1 million messages while reducing patient data duplication rates by 94%,...
HEALTH
mobihealthnews.com

Buoy Health CEO on what's next for care navigation, consumer digital health

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change the healthcare landscape for consumers, MobiHealthNews caught up with Buoy Health CEO Andrew Le, who has been working on some of the trickiest health navigation challenges for years. Le discusses what his company has been up to over the last year, the consumerization...
HEALTH
aithority.com

Flume Health Adds Healthcare Innovator Andrew MacGill As Vice President Of Product

MacGill will establish product roadmap and build world-class team for fast growth healthcare company. Flume Health announced that Andrew MacGill has joined the company as Vice President of Product. MacGill brings 15 years of product development and management experience at healthcare and employee benefits challenger brands, including Pager, Rally Health (acquired by United Healthcare), Spotlite, and PerkSpot. MacGill is tasked with creating a world-class platform, infrastructure, and product team for Flume Health as the company experiences a period of monumental growth.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Marathon Health Adds CTO

Indianapolis-based Marathon Health has added Venkataraman Chittoor as chief product & technology officer. Chittor has 25 years of experience as a tech and product executive for various companies, including Microsoft, Delta Dental and Vera Whole Health.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Jamestown Sun

Sanford Health Valley City adds new providers

Kari Kietzman, a nurse practitioner, specializes in family medicine. Kietzman is a graduate of Concordia University in Mequon, Wis. “My philosophy of care starts with remembering that each patient is a person first. They are not a certain illness or a number,” Kietzman said. “I strive to put each patients’ health first and let them help make the decisions that affect their care.”
VALLEY CITY, ND
mobihealthnews.com

Patient communication platform Luma Health raises $130M

Patient communication and scheduling company Luma Health has raised $130 million in a Series C funding round led by FTV Capital. Luma said the new funding round brings its total raise to $160 million. The company had previously raised a $16 million Series B in 2019 and $6.3 million in Series A financing in 2018.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Bright HealthCare adds 10 University of Florida Health locations to network

An agreement between Bright HealthCare and Gainesville-based University of Florida Health is bringing 10 provider locations into the payer's network. The move expands options for members living in Jacksonville, Gainesville, Leesburg and The Villages, according to a Nov. 23 news release. "We're thrilled to introduce our new Care Partner, University...
FLORIDA STATE
wrrnetwork.com

SageWest Health Care adds McAuley to Medical Staff

SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that Lindsay McAuley, PA-C has joined its medical staff and practices at Wind River Ear, Nose and Throat providing services for both children and adults with conditions related to the ears, nose and throat. Lindsay is one of several providers to begin practicing in Fremont County this year as SageWest continues to grow healthcare services.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Nature.com

Burdens of post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 by severity of acute infection, demographics and health status

The Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC) have been characterized; however, the burden of PASC remains unknown. Here we used the healthcare databases of the US Department of Veterans Affairs to build a cohort of 181,384 people with COVID-19 and 4,397,509 non-infected controls and estimated that burden of PASC-defined as the presence of at least one sequela in excess of non-infected controls-was 73.43 (72.10, 74.72) per 1000 persons at 6 months. Burdens of individual sequelae varied by demographic groups (age, race, and sex) but were consistently higher in people with poorer baseline health and in those with more severe acute infection. In sum, the burden of PASC is substantial; PASC is non-monolithic with sequelae that are differentially expressed in various population groups. Collectively, our results may be useful in informing health systems capacity planning and care strategies of people with PASC.
PUBLIC HEALTH
uta.edu

UTA adds telehealth and health informatics certificate

A new certificate program at The University of Texas at Arlington aims to prepare undergraduate students to better understand the fields of telehealth and health informatics. Telehealth is the distribution of health-related services via electronic and telecommunication technology, while health informatics is the storage and use of health care information. Both are meant to foster better collaboration among health-related providers and produce better health outcomes for patients, said Gabriela Wilson, professor of kinesiology and co-director of the Multi-Interprofessional Center for Health Informatics (MICHI) at UTA.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Holland Sentinel

Spectrum Health adds new visitor restrictions amid COVID surge

GRAND RAPIDS — In response to a continued surge in COVID-19 cases and demand for hospital care, Spectrum Health announced revised visitor restrictions Tuesday morning. The restrictions went into effect Tuesday, Nov. 23, and are in place for 13 hospitals, including Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, and nearby physician offices and ambulatory care sites.
HEALTH SERVICES
mobihealthnews.com

Novartis calls for increased patient value in Digital Health Award 2022

Pharma giant Novartis is looking for creative, digital solutions that sustainably improve German healthcare. The company has annouced the fifth installment of the Digital Health Award, with prize money of €60,000 in total available for winners. The awards presentation takes place in Berlin on 24 March 2022, while the call...
BUSINESS
mobihealthnews.com

Digital mental health firm ieso lands $53M in Series B round

UK digital mental healthcare firm ieso, today announced a raise of $53 million (€47m) in Series B financing. The round was led by investment firm Morningside, with further new investment from Sony Innovation Fund and existing shareholders IP Group, Molten Ventures and Ananda Impact Ventures. WHAT IT DOES. ieso aims...
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy