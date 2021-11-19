ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Is Hosting TWO Holiday Specials This Year

By Sara McOmber
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of ways to celebrate the holidays if you’re in the Disney parks this season. But you can still celebrate from home as well! Disney has a few holiday specials coming soon, where you can see all the holiday cheer in the parks and also get some sneak...

Inside the Magic

Disney Park Bringing in New Mask Mandate Next Week

One of Europe’s leading vacation destinations, Disneyland Paris, will be updating its mask policy beginning November 15. This comes just shortly after the Disney Park updated its mask-wearing rules following the latest government guidance. Disneyland Paris — fresh from celebrating Disney+ Day like Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and...
CBS Philly

CBS Festive Programming: ‘Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer,’ Other Holiday Movies Set To Air Through December

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday night, CBS kicks off its expansive lineup of festive programming with the beloved annual airing of the animated classic, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.”  Below, is a list of festive programs that will air throughout the holiday season: Monday, November 22, 2021: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. Thursday, November 25, 2021: Thanksgiving Day Parade. 9 a.m. Friday, November 26, 2021: Frosty The Snowman. 8 p.m., Frosty Returns, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021: Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire, 8 p.m., Robbie The Reindeer: Legends Of The Lost Tribe, 8:30 p.m., The Story Of Santa Claus, 9 p.m. Sunday, November 28,...
allears.net

City Works Hosting Special Thanksgiving Events in Disney Springs

It’s mid-November, and you know what that means — Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Will you be cooking for your family and friends? Or looking for something fun to do?. Whatever your plans, we’ve found the perfect events for this year’s Thanksgiving day weekend! If you’ll be in Disney...
kennythepirate.com

Special perks to celebrate Disney+ Day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

It’s Disney+ Day today! If you are heading to Disney’s Hollywood Studios today, you have a lot of special perks to look forward to. Check them out right here. Hooray for Hollywood! This is something I always say when visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios and I think this is the perfect park to visit on Disney+ Day.
attractionsmagazine.com

‘Disney Holiday Magic Quest’ challenge TV special returns to take over Walt Disney World

“Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest,” the obstacle-filled challenge special, is back for a second year to take over Walt Disney World Resort with high-stakes, epic challenges. “ZOMBIES” franchise stars Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Meg Donnelly and Trevor Tordjman will compete in a quest that takes them inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios after dark.
kennythepirate.com

Celebrate Disney+ Day with Disney Parks Collection and Special Offer

Disney just released movies, series and specials collections. Not only that, but catch a Disney+ introductory price. The Disney+ Disney Parks Collection features endless access to movies inspired by the theme parks, popular series and specials. Not only that, there’s as as an entire section for the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort.
disneydining.com

Disney Filming It’s Annual Christmas Special in the Parks!

Every year, Disney fans across the country wait with great anticipation for the holidays to roll around, so they can watch Disney’s annual Christmas Day celebration that takes place at both Disneyland and Disney World. Numerous celebrities and Disney characters join together to celebrate the season with fun Christmas songs, festive outfits, and more. What’s even more exciting is that Guests visiting the theme parks can join in on the fun!
abc.com

The Simpsons Host a Disney+ Day Party

The Disney+ Day celebration heads to Springfield in "The Simpsons in Plusaversary!" In the new short, "The Simpsons" host a Disney+ Day party and everyone is on the list… except Homer. With friends from across the service and music fit for a Disney princess, Plusaversary is Springfield's event of the year. A Disney+ Day premiere, "The Simpsons in Plusaversary" will debut Friday, November 12 exclusively on the streaming service. The global celebration of Disney+ Day will come to life in 10 days with new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers and more across The Walt Disney Company on Friday, November 12.
allears.net

We’re Starstruck After Seeing Kermit the Frog Today at Disney World!

Disclosure: We were invited by Disney to attend Destination D23. This did not affect our reporting of the event — our opinions are our own. Destination D23 is an exclusive featuring the latest in Disney parks news and the future of Disney. Today, we met someone near and dear to...
allears.net

NEW Park Map and Monorail CROCS Are Coming to Disney World!

Today, we learn about Disney’s plans for more Vault Collection merch!. Yes, you read that right, there are new park map Crocs! These stylish clogs feature a pattern inspired by an old map of Magic Kingdom, a Monorail on the strap, and an old Magic Kingdom logo Jibbitz charm. We’re...
scottjosephorlando.com

Masaharu Morimoto hosting holiday events at his Disney Springs restaurant

If you’re not doing anything Sat., Dec. 4, have a thing for Japanese whisky and you’ve got five grand burning a hole in your pocket, you might want to check out the Yamazaki 55 Momokase dinner at Morimoto Asia, hosted by Masaharu Morimoto himself. The multi-course dinner will feature pairings...
allears.net

Why You Keep Seeing Disney in Your Trending Topics

You’ve probably read a trending article or two about Disney recently. Disney has been in the news quite a bit, from Disney+ news involving Scarlett Johansson to price increases and health and safety changes in Disney World. Let’s go over some of the biggest, most recent trending Disney topics!. Cost...
allears.net

Disney Menu Updates: NEW Items for Thanksgiving and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays

It’s Thanksgiving week, and that means that quite a few people will be headed to Disney parks to celebrate having some time off of work and school!. And if you’re heading to Disney World or Disneyland Resort this week, then you’ll definitely want to know what you should eat during your trip. That’s why we’re sharing the full list of menu updates this week!
allears.net

3 Spots That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week

Throughout the year, Disney World will close down certain attractions to do maintenance or complete routine touch-ups. And, when you’re planning a vacation, it can be helpful to know about these. That’s why, here at AllEars, we keep you updated on all the upcoming closures. And, today we’re taking a...
Inside the Magic

Spread Holiday Magic With Disney’s Ultimate Toy Drive

You can help spread holiday magic to children who need it most this year as The Walt Disney Company is once again supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation. Disney Springs will be home to four different toy drop off locations so that Guests visiting the shopping and dining district can easily donate toys to children in need.
allears.net

PHOTOS: Check Out These ICONIC Dapper Day Outfits in Disney World!

We loved seeing the incredible Dapper Day outfits around EPCOT on Saturday and Magic Kingdom on Sunday! There was even an exclusive pop-up shop for the event, but let’s take a look at some of the gorgeous outfits we saw this weekend. Let’s start off with these epic outfits! We...
allears.net

Disney World Tickets Could Be Unavailable for Purchase on Select Future Dates

It’s the kickoff of Thanksgiving week, which means that we’re in one of the busiest travel seasons at Disney World!. There will be thousands of guests visiting the theme parks in the coming weeks during their holiday vacations, and those traveling should expect high crowd levels and wait times. But one thing you may not expect is that you won’t be able to buy park tickets for select dates!
