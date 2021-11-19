Disney Is Hosting TWO Holiday Specials This Year

The Disney+ Day celebration heads to Springfield in "The Simpsons in Plusaversary!" In the new short, "The Simpsons" host a Disney+ Day party and everyone is on the list… except Homer. With friends from across the service and music fit for a Disney princess, Plusaversary is Springfield's event of the year. A Disney+ Day premiere, "The Simpsons in Plusaversary" will debut Friday, November 12 exclusively on the streaming service. The global celebration of Disney+ Day will come to life in 10 days with new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers and more across The Walt Disney Company on Friday, November 12.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO