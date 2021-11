In this young industry, the role and duties of the attorney and counselor are amplified and have greater potential to impact evolving laws. Legal cannabis is a rapidly growing industry in the United States, with an expanding list of jurisdictions regulating its medical and recreational use. From assisting in preparing state license applications for prospective cannabis facilities, to providing advice and counsel on local permitting or regulatory compliance issues, to helping in complex mergers and acquisitions during later stages of cannabis facility growth, practicing as a cannabis attorney can involve a diverse range of activities.

LAW ・ 7 DAYS AGO