ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Has Lost The Workers: 1,600 Staff Call On Him To Go

By Alex Dudok de Wit
Cartoon Brew
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, we updated you on developments in Activision Blizzard’s sexual harassment scandal since The Wall Street Journal published its bombshell report on Tuesday. Well, things are escalating fast, to put it mildly. The pressure is mounting on CEO Bobby Kotick to resign in light of the Journal’s revelations about his complicity...

www.cartoonbrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bobby Kotick still has Activision’s Board’s support in spite of controversies

Bobby Kotick remains CEO of Activision Blizzard, as its Board of Directors reiterates its support for the embattled executive. Activision Blizzard’s struggle with the law continues, as calls for the resignation of CEO Bobby Kotick have reached a fever high. More than a thousand Activision Blizzard employees have signed a petition to have Kotick removed from his position, on top of the employees’ other calls for a fairer workplace environment. More and more employees have joined this call, as well as thousands of others outside of the company and other entities in the gaming industry, especially after the shocking The Wall Street Journal report that detailed Kotick’s incompetent handling of sexual harassment cases within the company.
BUSINESS
cogconnected.com

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Considers Quitting if Misconduct Continues

Activision Blizzard is under fire amid workplace misconduct allegations. These include sexual harassment, abuse towards employees, and general workplace misconduct. The company has received a lot of backlash over how they have handled the accusations. CEO Bobby Kotick recently gave a public statement on the subject. Kotick stated he would...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
Person
Bobby Kotick
NME

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly says he will “consider leaving”

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has reportedly told senior managers that he will “consider leaving” if he cannot quickly fix ongoing issues surrounding sexual misconduct within the company. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Kotick said on Friday (November 19) that he would keep the possibility of...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Will Bobby Kotick survive the Activision Blizzard crisis?

This week in Protocol Gaming, your weekly guide to the business of video games: Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is under fire, Rockstar bungles its GTA remaster, and Halo Infinite arrives earlier than expected. Is this the end for Activision CEO Bobby Kotick?. This story contains a mention of sexual...
BUSINESS
Paste Magazine

Embattled Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Hesitant to Step Down

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that, in a Friday meeting with company executives, embattled Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has said he would consider stepping down if he can’t quickly solve the internal cultural problems at the developer. While Kotick did not commit to stepping down, senior managers familiar with the meeting said he left open the possibility he might leave if company-wide misconduct wasn’t addressed and corrected “with speed.” Labor issues have erupted stemming from sexual harassment, abuse, and gendered pay discrimination at the company.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Ceo#Lost The Workers#The Wall Street Journal#Abk Workers Alliance
hypebeast.com

More Than 1,000 Activision Blizzard Employees Are Petitioning for CEO Bobby Kotick’s Removal

A group of more than 1,000 employees at Activision Blizzard has now signed a petition asking the developer’s CEO Bobby Kotick to step down. According to the petition — which includes both direct staff and contractors of the company — employees say they “no longer have confidence in the leadership of Bobby Kotick as the CEO of Activision Blizzard. The information that has come to light about his behaviors and practices in the running of our companies runs counter to the culture and integrity we require of our leadership — and directly conflicts with the initiatives started by our peers.” Since the publication of the petition, the company’s employee advocacy group A Better ABK has also launched a separate petition for fans of the company to show their support in removing Kotick.
BUSINESS
Cartoon Brew

Turmoil At Activision Blizzard: CEO Bobby Kotick Faces Growing Calls To Resign; Stock Downgraded By J.P. Morgan

Pressure is mounting on Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, as his role in his company’s sexism scandal comes under fresh scrutiny. The game company been in crisis ever since the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) filed a lawsuit in July, describing its workplace as a “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.” On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report that raises questions about Kotick’s own complicity in this crisis, focusing on his handling of historical harassment claims.
BUSINESS
Game Informer Online

Activision Blizzard Shareholders Call On Bobby Kotick, Board Members To Resign [UPDATE]

Update: 11/18/21 2:00 p.m. Central: We have learned through the reporting of Shannon Liao at The Washington Post that Activision Blizzard employees have begun signing an open petition for CEO Bobby Kotick to resign from his position at the company. At the time of this update, over 500 workers have put their names on the petition, which reads, "We, the undersigned, no longer have confidence in the leadership of Bobby Kotick as the CEO of Activision Blizzard." The group's demand is succinct and simple, saying, "We ask that Bobby Kotick remove himself as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and that shareholders be allowed to select the new CEO without the input of Bobby, who we are aware owns a substantial portion of the voting rights of the shareholders." According to data from 2020, Activision Blizzard employs somewhere in the ballpark of 9,500 people, which means this petition currently represents over 5% of the workforce.
BUSINESS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Activision Blizzard workers call for CEO departure

The chief of Activision Blizzard on Tuesday defended his handling of harassment complaints as a group of workers at the video game company called for his departure. A walkout and a call for Activision CEO Bobby Kotick to leave the company came in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that he has for years been looped into reports of abuses that included an allegation of rape, but did not share all that he knew with the board of directors.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PlayStation
CNET

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick pressured to resign: Everything you need to know

California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a suit against Activision Blizzard, accusing the gaming giant of discriminating against its female workforce and fomenting a "frat boy" workplace culture. It's been a turbulent time for the company ever since, culminating in a Tuesday report from The Wall Street Journal that puts CEO Bobby Kotick's future with the company in doubt.
BUSINESS
PlayStation LifeStyle

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan Doesn’t Believe Activision Blizzard Has Properly Addressed Allegations Made Against Bobby Kotick and the Publisher

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan doesn’t believe that Activision Blizzard is “properly address[ing] the situation” regarding yesterday’s Wall Street Journal article alleging that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick not only knew about and hid sexual misconduct at the company, but has also mistreated women and employees himself. Ryan’s statement comes via...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick threatened to have his former assistant killed, according to a bombshell new investigation

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick threatened to have his former assistant killed, according to a WSJ report. "Mr. Kotick quickly apologized 16 years ago," an Activision representative said. Kotick reportedly knew for years about claims of sexual harassment and rape at his company. In 2006, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly left...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy