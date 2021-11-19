ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Here's Where To Get Texas' Tastiest Cookie

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rbiz_0d22sBRZ00
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone loves a fresh baked cookie straight from the oven. Whether your go-to is chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, or a classic sugar cookie, I think we can all agree that cookies just hit the spot.

So where can you get the best cookies?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's tastiest cookie . The website states, "Who doesn't love a perfect cookie that's slightly crispy on the outside and perfectly soft and chewy in the middle? And whether it's classic chocolate chip or something more adventurous like lavender shortbread, the USA is filled with the most incredible sweet creations. We've narrowed down the best cookie to try in every US state."

According to LoveFOOD , the best cookie in Texas is the Chocolate Chip Cookie from Tiny's Milk & Cookies in Austin.

Here's what the website says about the cookie:

"There might be a variety of cookie flavors on offer at this walk-up bakery and ice cream shop – but customers all say that the chocolate chip can't be beaten. They're served warm and fresh from the oven most of the time, and they're dotted with gooey, melted chocolate chips. Tiny's also sells the raw cookie dough frozen, so you can bake a batch at home yourself."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's tastiest cookie.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Raisin, TX
City
Austin, TX
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chip Cookie#Sugar Cookie#Cookie Dough#Chocolate Chips#Food Drink#Tiny S Milk Cookies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
701
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy