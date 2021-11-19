ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown Addresses Internet Critics ‘Making Fun of’ Family

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336378_0d22rWhN00

Yesterday, Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown came out with an Instagram post that shocked many of his fans. The self-claimed “King of Extreme” took a moment to discuss the issue of “railing kill/reality observer” in which some users joked about the death of Brown’s father as well as their family pet.

Now, the reality star has posted a sequel to the first post. In it, he discussed how the issue has affected his family. Brown also touched on how the “culprit” responded to his targeted address. According to the Alaskan Bush People star, the issue wasn’t that people were making fun of his family. Rather, it was the jokes about his late father.

“I have removed my previous posts,” the Alaskan Bush People star explained. “Most of the comments and website have been removed. Making fun of my family is something that has come from the start, but when I’m reading jokes about my dad’s death it is too far.”

Along with the explanation, Brown also posted another selfie. But rather than the straight face that he showed last time, this photo had the hint of a smile. You can request to follow Brown’s account here to see the full post.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Stars Asks Fans to ‘Leave It Be’

Thankfully for Brown, it seems that the issue fixed itself following his initial post. The person in question seemed to take responsibility for their insensitive comments. As a result, the Alaskan Bush People star deemed the matter resolved.

“At this point, it looks as if the culprit has seen the comments and maybe seen what I hoped he would, that what he was doing is widely agreed to be wrong and maybe change his perspective, I’m not sure if that happened or not,” the Alaskan Bush People star continued. “But the page was removed and that is all I can hope for. I don’t care when I’m made fun of and my family rarely says anything, but this was just too far and something needed to be said.”

However, there was one final problem that Brown hoped to address in his Instagram post. While most of the reactions he received from yesterday’s post were supportive, some fans went so far as to attack the person they thought was behind the jokes about Billy. Bear Brown made it clear that this wasn’t his intention.

“On that note please do not seek out this person,” the Alaskan Bush People star requested. “Please leave it be I appreciate the support more than you know! But the problem has hopefully been resolved and bullying is what I stand against not for, the only thing I asked anyone to do was report him not harass or bully, my apologies if I did not make that clear enough in my post!”

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’: Watch Ami Brown Give Moving Message to Family After Billy’s Death in Next Episode Preview

Ami Brown’s inspiring words seemed to move her family after her late husband’s death in a preview for the next “Alaskan Bush People” episode. The family matriarch gathered her family and gave them a little pep talk about fulfilling her late husband’s dream of having a successful ranch. Ami’s daughters are Rain and Snowbird, while her sons are Bear, Matt, Bam Bam, Gabe, and Noah.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Updates Fans on Her Horse That Survived Wildfire

The Brown family from “Alaskan Bush People” have had a very tough year. Not only was their land engulfed in large wildfires that ripped across the family’s Washington ranch, their leader and patriarch passed away. This left the family grappling with how to carry on. However, a break of good news has come in recent days. Rain Brown recently shared a photo of her horse, North, who survived the wild fires and seems to be recovering well.
ANIMALS
realitytitbit.com

Matthew Brown's net worth revealed after Alaskan Bush People exit

Matthew Brown, the eldest of the Alaskan Bush People siblings, has been on fan’s minds ever since he left the show. He left the Discovery+ series, which follows the Brown family as they live with little electricity in an isolated environment, in season eight. We explored Matt’s net worth in...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Entertainment
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Family Reportedly Living in $2.7 Million Mansion Divides Fans Amid Billy Brown Death

Alaskan Bush People fans remained stunned after learning that the Discovery family allegedly aren't living in the woods. The lifestyle portrayed in Alaska and featured on the show stands in contrast to viewer and critics claims. This has only amplified in the wake of patriarch Billy Brown's death, though the actions of some of his children may change this normal for the Browns.
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

Alaskan Bush People Noah and Rhain's baby name revealed

Alaskan Bush People first hit screens in 2014 and eight years later, the show is onto its 13th season. The show is focused around the Brown family and over the years, they’re experienced love and loss. Season 13 revealed to viewers the heartbreak that the family went through following the loss of their father, Billy Brown.
TV & VIDEOS
outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Noah Brown’s New Alaska Pics Are Absolutely Incredible

Alaskan Bush People‘s Noah Brown just hit fans with a gorgeous gallery of Alaska courtesy of his latest flight through the north. “A long time ago in Alaska far far away,” Noah captions his latest Instagram post. So the Alaskan Bush People star is a fellow Star Wars fan! How’s that for double excellence? It’s an apt caption, too, as Brown looks to have had himself another brilliant adventure.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Alaskan Bush People’s Rain Brown Says Late Dad Billy ‘Gives Me Signs From Beyond’

‘Alaskan Bush People’ star Rain Brown says the ‘signs’ she gets from late father Billy ‘are too strange to be a coincidence!’. Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown, 18, still communicates with her late father Billy Brown — nearly one year after the former family patriarch died at age 69! In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, the youngest daughter of Billy, 69, and Ami Brown, 58, said that her father gives her “signs” that he is still with her! “He absolutely gives me signs from beyond. 100 percent. Some of these signs are so blatantly obvious and theses signs happen to all of us almost every day,” Rain said. “It makes me feel better knowing that he is always with me. It is very comforting.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Shares ‘One of the Only’ Pics from Trip Up Chopaca Mountain

Alaskan Bush People alum Matt Brown‘s latest adventure took him up Chopaca Mountain, where he managed to snap a single selfie. “Hi friends! This is one of the only pictures I got to take wile I was on the mountain, it was a really good trip,” Matt begins. Courtesy of this latest post to Instagram, fans of the former reality star and full-time Outsider get a rare glimpse into his adventures. Matt shares often, but he’s also one to enjoy nature on his trips instead of constantly having his phone out. As a result, Matt says he was only able to snap this one photo.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Rally Around Bird After Tragic Loss of Her Pet

Alaskan Bush People fans continue to pour heartfelt words of support onto Bird and her siblings after the loss of their beloved Belgian Tervuren, Mr. Cupcake. Loss is paramount for the Alaskan Bush People family in Season 13. Although the events of this season took place much earlier in 2021, fans would discover the intimate details as the season aired throughout the fall. The unexpected death of patriarch Billy Brown was highly publicized back in February. But fans wouldn’t learn of another tragic family death until Season 13 hit discovery.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Adams Gives Heartwarming Update About Her and Bear’s Son River

Like father, like son. Alaskan Bush People girlfriend Raiven Adams shared an update about her son, River, and how he’s quickly becoming like his dad, Bear Brown. Already, it seems the young tike has inherited his father’s wild spirit and taste for adventure. Now, though, there’s a more problematic trait showing through the young boy – his dad’s need to climb just about anything.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’: Watch Browns Chase Gold for Late Patriarch Billy Brown in New Episode

Once the snow began to melt on the mountaintop property, Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown seemed to catch the gold fever. Ever her father’s daughter, the youngest family member wanted to pursue her late father’s dream of digging up precious metal from the land and further securing the family’s fortune and independence. But this mission is easier said than done.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Adams Snaps Pics From ‘Cute Date’ With Bear Brown and Their Son

Raiven Adams shared a “Cute dinner with a cute date” with Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown and their son River. The two decided to take a vacation to California where they ate at the Great Wolf Lodge, likely after the tot took advantage of the indoor water park. The three sat down for a delectable dinner that had us looking to make reservations at the resort’s restaurant.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Previews ‘Very Emotional Episode

Okay, Alaskan Bush People fans. The finale episode of Season 13 is finally here. It has been a roller coaster of a year for not only fans but for the Brown family as well. Where has the time gone? It seems like just yesterday all of us here at Outsider were celebrating that Alaskan Bush People was finally back. We’re sure all of you out there at home can agree with that. But now, in what feels like a blink of an eye, we have already made it to the finale of Season 13. Rain Brown, the youngest of the Brown siblings, gave fans a little preview of what to expect on her official Instagram page.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Thinks Her Dog ‘Looks Like an Old Man’ in Funny New Pic

Good ol’ Jackson Maine: Alaskan Bush People‘s Rain Brown just gave fans an update on her dog, and it’s not at all what we were expecting. “Jackson looks like a old man now, for anyone wondering,” Rain posted to her official Instagram. Within her latest post, we’re treated to a selfie of the Brown beauty and her tiny pomeranian, Jackson. Her hashtags showcase the pup’s full name, too: Jackson Maine.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Celebrates the Ranch Life in New Video

Alaskan Bush People‘s Rain Brown is “Living the golden life” on North Star Ranch as she feeds her horse, Blaze, in her latest video. As any fellow rancher knows, there are few things more rewarding in this life than bonding with livestock. Horses, cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, you name it. Many of the animals we humans have domesticated over the eons have become embedded in our DNA. It’s part of who we are. And this couldn’t be more true for Alaskan Bush People daughter Rain Brown.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

303K+
Followers
31K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy