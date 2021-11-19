Here's why report of Pistons' interest in Ben Simmons seems unlikely

Ben Simmons is apparently broke and his cash flow problems could force him to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, according to 94WIP's Howard Eskin. "I was told by somebody very reliable he may be tapped out, broke," Eskin said on Tuesday's 94WIP Evening Show with Joe Giglio. "Cash flow broke. Because he's losing so much money, but he spent so much money. 17.5 million dollar home, remember he has to pay taxes too. 17.5 million dollar home. He's got two homes in the Philadelphia area, probably worth eight or nine million. He buys a new car every month, four or five hundred thousand. He just spends money like it's nothing because he thinks it never ends. And the person that told, it's very reliable that he has got serious cash flow issues.

