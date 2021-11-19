ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty On All Charges

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism, and racial injustice.

Rittenhouse, 18, from Antioch, Illinois, was charged with reckless homicide in the slaying of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, 26, on Aug. 25, 2020, during protests over the shooting days earlier of Jacob Blake, by a Kenosha police officer.

Rittenhouse was also cleared by the jurors of attempted intentional homicide for severely wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, a 27-year-old paramedic from suburban Milwaukee who was there that night volunteering his medical services.

Rittenhouse testified in his own defense last week and said all the shootings were acts of self-defense.

This is a developing story and we will be updating this story.

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Jerry Nadler Says Rittenhouse Acquittal Sets A ‘Dangerous Precedent,’ Calls For Justice Department Review

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler said the acquittal of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday afternoon sets a “dangerous precedent” that the Justice Department ought to review. “This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ,” the New...
CONGRESS & COURTS
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
heraldsun.com

Ted Nugent offers Kyle Rittenhouse lifetime supply of gun ammo. ‘Boy, did he do good’

Kyle Rittenhouse, acquitted last week of two deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has a fan in outspoken rocker Ted Nugent. Rittenhouse faced five charges, including reckless homicide in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, and intentional homicide in Anthony Huber’s death. Rittenhouse said during last week’s trial he was acting in self defense during 2020’s protests over the shooting of Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
counton2.com

Rittenhouse not entitled to bail money, former lawyer says

(NewsNation Now) — One of Kyle Rittenhouse’s former attorneys confirmed he is trying to get the $2 million he helped raise for the 18-year-old’s bail payment back for his organization, and he said tax law forbids him from simply giving it to Rittenhouse. Lin Wood, a controversial defamation attorney, raised...
POLITICS
CBS News

NAACP president says Rittenhouse trial was a "warning shot" that "vigilante justice" can be allowed

Washington — NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said Kyle Rittenhouse's trial was a "warning shot" for Black communities that "vigilante justice" can be allowed in this country or "in particular communities." Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday on all charges in the August 2020 shootings of three men, including two who were killed, amid protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Billboard

Rage Against the Machine Slam Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

Agit-rockers Rage Against the Machine issued a rare public statement on Saturday (Nov. 20) in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. After a jury cleared the 18-year-old on five charges — including intentional homicide and reckless homicide — in the killing of two protesters and the serious wounding of another during a protest following the shooting of Jacob Black in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer, the band questioned whether justice had truly been done.
PUBLIC SAFETY
