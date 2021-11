We all have problems sometimes when we think without a shadow of a doubt that we are right about something, only to find out we were wrong. It is very humbling for me, and I should imagine for many. I take a great deal of interest in listening to the modern prophets of our time. I am so surprise with most Christians that they are not interested in what God is saying about the times we are currently living in, through them. To me if you love God and have a real intimate relationship with Him, you will want to hear His voice whether He is talking to you directly or through a chosen prophet.

