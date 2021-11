State bill would erase city’s move to decriminalize marijuana possession, increase minimum penalty to $100

NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over the weeks leading up to Christmas, on both websites and in stores.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO