Here's Where To Get Texas' Tastiest Cookie

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone loves a fresh baked cookie straight from the oven. Whether your go-to is chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, or a classic sugar cookie, I think we can all agree that cookies just hit the spot.

So where can you get the best cookies?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's tastiest cookie . The website states, "Who doesn't love a perfect cookie that's slightly crispy on the outside and perfectly soft and chewy in the middle? And whether it's classic chocolate chip or something more adventurous like lavender shortbread, the USA is filled with the most incredible sweet creations. We've narrowed down the best cookie to try in every US state."

According to LoveFOOD , the best cookie in Texas is the Chocolate Chip Cookie from Tiny's Milk & Cookies in Austin.

Here's what the website says about the cookie:

"There might be a variety of cookie flavors on offer at this walk-up bakery and ice cream shop – but customers all say that the chocolate chip can't be beaten. They're served warm and fresh from the oven most of the time, and they're dotted with gooey, melted chocolate chips. Tiny's also sells the raw cookie dough frozen, so you can bake a batch at home yourself."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's tastiest cookie.