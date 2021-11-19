Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Charges

Photo: Getty Images

A jury In Wisconsin found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and four other charges on Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz during last year’s unrest in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges including:

First-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a weapon

First-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon (2 counts)



Throughout the trial, Rittenshouse's defense attorneys argued self-defense saying Huber struck him with a skateboard and Rosenbaum threatened his life. During court testimony Grosskreutz said that he pointed a pistol at Rittenhouse before he was shot.

During his testimony, Rittenhouse said, "I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself."