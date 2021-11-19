ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

By Rashad Milligan
Kyle Rittenhouse (Image source: Antioch Police Department)

Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the Kenosha, Wisconsin deadly shooting of 2020.

The jury came back with its verdict on Nov. 19, after three and a half days of deliberation.

Rittenhouse, then 17, brought an AR semi-automatic rifle to a protest against police brutality in August 2020. The White teenager killed two White men at the protest and wounded a third.

Rittenhouse could have served life in prison if found guilty in the most serious charge against him.

The teenager was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety.

