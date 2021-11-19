ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook not invincible

By Nancy Kim Los Angeles Times
Sandusky Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook has had a rough month, and deservedly so. The company has earned a special place of distrust in the hearts of many: A CNN poll published last week found that 3 out of 4 U.S. adults say Facebook is making American society worse. In an October Senate hearing,...

sanduskyregister.com

timesdelphic.com

Facebook responds to whistleblower investigations

Manipulation and dishonesty at Facebook were exposed by former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen last month while the company was going through a major rebranding into a new name, Meta. The umbrella company owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp (a major instant messaging service) and Oculus (one of the largest virtual reality technology companies) as well as other smaller, high-tech related companies.
INTERNET
triad-city-beat.com

Facebook infiltrated by Rittenhouse supporters

Three hours after Rittenhouse verdict, conservative pages ruled Facebook’s engagement algorithms by a factor of 9 to 1. This article originally appeared in RawStory. Last Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Facebook page had the most interactions in the world. “Let’s chase what we are trying to achieve this season!” he exclaimed. The...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Hepsiburada Announces Advertising Partnership With Facebook

Hepsiburada launches “Managed Partner Ads” to support 10,000 SMEs on its platform, a joint performance advertising platform in partnership with Facebook. Hepsiburada, a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, announces a joint performance advertising platform in partnership with Facebook. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Elli Dimitroulakos, Head of Automation, Americas at...
INTERNET
thegazette.com

Facebook whistleblower fears the metaverse

BRUSSELS — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen warned this past Tuesday that the “metaverse” — the all-encompassing virtual reality world at the heart of the social media giant's growth strategy — will be addictive and rob people of yet more personal information while giving the embattled company another monopoly online. In...
INTERNET
digg.com

Facebook's Freaky New Glove

Reality Labs is working on clothing that helps you feel things in the metaverse. Naps can go either way — they can boost your energy or bring you down. Here are expert tips that'll help you get the best out of your snoozes.
APPAREL
sunny95.com

State retirement fund sues Facebook

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s largest public employee pension fund has sued Facebook, alleging that it broke federal securities law by purposely misleading the public about its product’s negative effect on children. The lawsuit by the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System also says Facebook also knew that its platform facilitated dissention, illegal...
COLUMBUS, OH
softwareengineeringdaily.com

Is Y Combinator run by Facebook? Is Facebook run by Mark Zuckerberg?

It’s a mafia that rules through intimidation. That’s not the only way to impose some order on a confusing situation. If you want to learn more about who I am, listen to my music. https://soundcloud.com/the_prion. I’d love to see your music. You can post messages on Software Daily or email...
INTERNET
KOAT 7

DA files petition against Facebook

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Prosecutors in Bernalillo County are taking on Facebook, asking for information about members of the New Mexico Civil Guard. District Attorney Raul Torrez says members of that group are far-right extremists and were at the Onate sculpture protest last year. Torrez says they used Facebook to help...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
infosecurity-magazine.com

The Facebook Outage and the Case for Cyber-Resilience

Early reports of the Facebook outage were quick to include the comment that the outage was not due to a cyber-attack, the implication being that it was somewhat less worrisome than if it were. Millions of users, including small businesses that rely on Facebook services for their daily operations, and people in parts of the world in which these services are the primary means of reliable communication, were cut off from a vital resource. It was just a mistake, no need for concern. Facebook is protected from attacks. Yet, the impact of this mistake was real and widely felt, arguably more widely felt than most of the cyber-attacks that gain so much attention. This raises an interesting question: are we worried about the wrong thing?
INTERNET
upenn.edu

Into the metaverse: Can Facebook rebrand itself?

Wharton marketing professor Patti Williams isn’t sold on the stated reasons behind Facebook’s recent name change— to Meta—or the timing. Branded with a distended infinity symbol, Meta is meant to reflect the future of the world’s largest social media platform. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus now fall under the Meta umbrella.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

What Is Facebook Touch and Is It Worth Using?

Facebook always looks for ways to improve itself and please both PC and mobile users. Over the years, the social media company has put aside many features in favor of something better, but Facebook Touch remains active. This special version of the social media platform is still available for any...
INTERNET
Hackernoon

Facebook is Not the Right Company to Coin the 'Metaverse'

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the company’s name change to Meta in October. The company wants to create a virtual reality version of our world, where we can go shopping, go to a concert, or watch a movie with friends. The concept is not new. Author Neal Stephenson coined the term “metaverse” for his 1992 book Snow Crash. There are already technologies that make a much safer basis for the emerging metaverse. In real life, we are private humans. Why can’t we be private humans online?
INTERNET
thepostnewspapers.com

Change Facebook’s business model?

More than 2/3 of readers voted that GOP Congressman Paul Gosar deserved to be censured - and he was. Good. They were right, he deserved it. One reader from Kentucky emailed that Gosar should have been “tarred and feathered!” But several local MAGA zombies defend even behavior such as that in Street Talk.
INTERNET
advantagenews.com

Update on Facebook settlements for Illinoisans

That check from Facebook for violating Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act by cataloging faces without permission isn’t in the mail yet. It could still be a while. Despite that, the case appears to be having other impacts. Facebook users located in Illinois after June 2011 were eligible to file a...
ILLINOIS STATE
yonkerstimes.com

Facebook Neighborhoods Comes to Yonkers

39 Different Facebook Neighborhoods in New York’s Third Largest City. For those of us who love Facebook, and its ability to connect us to our friends, family, old classmates, and colleagues, a new App called Facebook Neighborhoods, launched in a few trial communities in May 2021 has now been expanded to include the City of Yonkers, New York’s third largest City.
INTERNET
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Facebook encryption plan delayed

Plans to roll out end-to-end encryption on Facebook and Instagram have been delayed. Parent company Meta will now wait until at least 2023 to bring messaging encryption - meaning the communications are 'scrambled' in transit so can only be read by the sender and receiver and not accessed by anyone else - The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) previously claimed private messaging "is the front line of child sexual abuse", while UK Home Secretary Priti Patel cautioned against the technology earlier this year, arguing it could "severely hamper" criminal investigations.
INTERNET
yourchoiceway.com

Facebook Stories Vs Snapchat

A comparison of Facebook Stories and Snapchat to find out whether one is better than the other. Following on from its success with Instagram Stories, Facebook has now upgraded its own app to include the Stories feature. This brings it directly into competition with Snapchat, which first debuted the effects-based approach to photo and video messaging a few years ago.
CELL PHONES
Chicago Tribune

Meet the person behind that viral social media post that came from the official @Chicago and @chicagosmayor Twitter handles. Her name: Kikora Mason.

Hands hovering over the keyboard writing and deleting words? Trying to gauge whether a social media post will strike all the right chords or go the opposite direction, making your 15 minutes of fame infamous? To post or not to post, that is the question. If you’re not an influencer, not focused on building a brand, this day-to-day occurrence might not be in your purview. But for Kikora Mason, ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Conversation U.S.

The thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta's 'average user' data

Fall 2021 has been filled with a steady stream of media coverage arguing that Meta’s Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram social media platforms pose a threat to users’ mental health and well-being, radicalize, polarize users and spread misinformation. Are these technologies – embraced by billions – killing people and eroding democracy? Or is this just another moral panic? According to Meta’s PR team and a handful of contrarian academics and journalists, there is evidence that social media does not cause harm and the overall picture is unclear. They cite apparently conflicting studies, imperfect access to data and the difficulty of establishing...
INTERNET

