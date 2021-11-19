Facebook not invincible

Early reports of the Facebook outage were quick to include the comment that the outage was not due to a cyber-attack, the implication being that it was somewhat less worrisome than if it were. Millions of users, including small businesses that rely on Facebook services for their daily operations, and people in parts of the world in which these services are the primary means of reliable communication, were cut off from a vital resource. It was just a mistake, no need for concern. Facebook is protected from attacks. Yet, the impact of this mistake was real and widely felt, arguably more widely felt than most of the cyber-attacks that gain so much attention. This raises an interesting question: are we worried about the wrong thing?

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO