This 5-Move, No-Weight Arm Workout Will Leave Your Entire Upper Body Shaking

Regular movement is an important component of any strong fitness routine. While there are no rules on what that looks like, one type of exercise that has been proven to yield results is HIIT. HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training), is a type of exercise that involves short periods of intense exercise interspersed with short periods of rest. There have been a number of studies showing the unique benefits of this form of exercise, including increased cardiovascular strength and calorie burn. If you’re new to HIIT and want inspiration for exercises to try, what are some fool proof circuits to do? We asked Erica Ziel, a nutrition coach, personal trainer, and deep core exercise specialist, what you can gain from HIIT and what exercises you can try as a newbie.

WORKOUTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO