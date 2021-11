This is the corner of Cortland and Second Boulevard (now Second Avenue) in Highland Park photographed in color in September 2021 and in black and white at an unspecified date some 80 years ago. The old-fashioned stop sign and that concrete structure are almost the only things that look even vaguely the same, time having been cruel to an area once bustling with middle-class housing and life. But that is more than just some weird white bunker; it tells an important story about how America adjusted to the onset of automobile age.

HIGHLAND PARK, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO