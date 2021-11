While credit scores hit a record high this year, new data from FICO shows that some parts of the country have made outsized gains while others have fallen short of the trend. Every state saw its average credit score rise between April 2020 and April 2021. But states in the South and West (including Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada) saw the greatest increases over that period. At the city level, FICO found that metropolitan areas in Florida and California were more likely to see large increases this year, as were cities impacted by the 2008 financial crisis, like Las Vegas and Detroit.

