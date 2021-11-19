Results of Sandy mayor recount still too close to call

Still too close to call. The results of the Sandy city mayoral election are heading for another recount.

A contested, yet civilized and almost congenial process with both sides saying the integrity and trust in the election is more important than whomever wins or loses.

The election results were certified by the county clerks office and show that Monica Zoltanski won the race by fewer than two dozen votes, 21 to be exact.

But, after more than two hours of debate Thursday night, Sandy city council members voted to send those results back to the county clerks office to be counted yet again.

It’s something challenger Jim Bennett did not ask for but also believes is an important part of the process.

“I think everybody has been operating in good faith," Bennett said. "This election is close enough that a recount is something necessary to be able to determine, precisely, who the winner was, who the winner is. Recounts don’t usually change the results and I’m not expecting it to change the results. But, there’s a reason why we do them and that’s to be able to give the voters confidence that the election was decided fairly.”

Monica Zoltanski wrote a lengthy message on her social media page part of which says;

"Please remain patient and allow this process to play out."

“Out of respect for every resident who took time to exercise their solemn right to vote, if a second recount would satisfy the council then let it be done, and quickly…

In the end, I know it is more important we show our residents they can trust our election results.“

