Public Health

Health Headlines: Yale doctor offers advice on holiday planning amid uptick in COVID-cases

By Lisa Carberg
 7 days ago

(WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, Governor Lamont is now urging all adults to get a COVID booster shot.

A CDC advisory panel will divide on boosters for all today while the FDA is already authorized.

We’re seeing a pre-holiday uptick in COVID cases. What should we know about holiday planning?

Here to talk more with News 8 is Dr. Jamie Mayor, a Yale medicine associate professor of medicine and epidemiology doctor.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

WTNH

WTNH

ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

