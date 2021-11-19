Health Headlines: Yale doctor offers advice on holiday planning amid uptick in COVID-cases

(WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, Governor Lamont is now urging all adults to get a COVID booster shot.

A CDC advisory panel will divide on boosters for all today while the FDA is already authorized.

We’re seeing a pre-holiday uptick in COVID cases. What should we know about holiday planning?

Here to talk more with News 8 is Dr. Jamie Mayor, a Yale medicine associate professor of medicine and epidemiology doctor.

