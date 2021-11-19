ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matt Rhule: Cam Newton 'will take the first play' for Panthers vs. Washington

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Newton officially has his old starting job back, but that does not mean he is going to be the only quarterback the Carolina Panthers use in Week 11. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Friday that Newton will...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021

Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has seen in the past decade. He is a nightmare for every team’s defenses as he can attack them by passing or rushing it himself. For this one, let’s take a look at Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Matt Rhule Shares What Cam Newton Said After Celebration Penalty

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton kept it on brand with coach Matt Rhule after his celebration penalty. Carolina Panthers reporter Joe Person asked Rhule what the conversation was like when Newton returned to the sideline. According to Person, the second-year head coach understood the QB’s passion, but asked the former MVP not to do that again.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Matt Rhule Has Telling Wednesday Admission On Cam Newton

Quarterback Cam Newton looked sharp in his return to the Carolina Panthers this past. Between his strong play and an unremarkable performance from starter P.J. Walker, Matt Rhule addressed his QB situation. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rhule said that the team is “trending” towards letting Cam start. Panthers...
NFL
WRAL News

Cam Newton, Matt Rhule react to monumental reunion in Carolina

Charlotte, N.C. — Cam Newton's return to the Carolina Panthers has drawn plenty of fanfare and excitement for Panthers fans in the past 24 hours. On Friday afternoon, Newton and Panthers coach Matt Rhule spoke with the media for the first time since the reunion was made official on Thursday. Rhule said it's unlikely that Newton will play in Sunday's game at Arizona, but he is expected to travel with the team. Rhule said he felt Newton was in great shape despite not playing so far this season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
247Sports

Panthers coach Matt Rhule mum on Cam Newton, PJ Walker as Carolina's starting QB for Week 11

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would not say if Cam Newton will start his team's next game following Sunday's 34-10 win at Arizona, but complimented the quarterback's ability to quickly learn the playbook after signing this past week. A franchise favorite for a decade prior to his release ahead of the 2020 season, Newton inked a one-year deal with the Panthers a few days before throwing a touchdown pass and running for another in Week 10 against the Cardinals.
NFL
92.7 The Block

Mike Florio: With David Tepper’s Mindset, Matt Rhule’s Seat May Be Warming

With the struggles that this team was already having, Matt Rhule's job has been made even tougher as he tries to get this season back on the rails. The question now has to be, how important is it for his future with the team that he does get this turned around? As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk told the Mac Attack on Wednesday morning, David Tepper's quick trigger may make it more important than you realize. "With David Tepper, you never know. Look at how he is ripping through quarterbacks. So I could see that attitude being directed to the coach. He has shown as it relates to quarterbacks that he is not patient so why would we think he's going to be patient with everyone else.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Arizona Cardinals#Mvp
The Spun

Matt Rhule Was Asked If Cam Newton Will Start Next Sunday

Who’s going to start under center for the Carolina Panthers against the Washington Football Team next weekend?. Carolina defeated Arizona, 34-10, on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers started backup PJ Walker at quarterback, with Sam Darnold out due to injury. However, the team also now has Cam Newton on the roster.
NFL
knbr.com

49ers take flier on former Panthers receiver [report]

The 49ers are taking a chance on a player that could have some upside. San Francisco is signing former Panthers receiver Devin Funchess to their practice squad according to Tom Pelissero and confirmed by Funchess on Twitter. Funchess was once thought to be a Pro Bowl caliber receiver for the...
NFL
National football post

Cam Newton preparing to start for Panthers vs. WFT

Cam Newton will practice like the starting quarterback this week for the Carolina Panthers, even though coach Matt Rhule stopped just short of naming him the starter for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. The Panthers signed Newton, 32, to a free-agent deal last week after putting quarterback Sam...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Matt Rhule has interesting comment about Cam Newton’s status

Cam Newton returned to the Carolina Panthers and the NFL last week, literally announcing “I’M BACK” after scoring a rushing touchdown on his first snap. He would later follow that up with a touchdown pass to cement his long-awaited return to the league. The next step, of course, is for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Like Ron Rivera, Matt Rhule knows 'full Cam' is what's best for Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N .C. – Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule says he wants full Cam Newton, not Cam Newton lite. Nobody knows what that is better than former Carolina coach Ron Rivera, who on Sunday returns to Bank of America Stadium (1 p.m. ET, Fox) as the coach of the Washington Football Team, with Newton expected to make his first start in his second stint with the Panthers.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Matt Ryan, Panthers, Cam Newton

Josina Anderson reports that the Buccaneers are questioning the intentions of the individual accusing WR Antonio Brown of obtaining a fake vaccination card, with one league source saying: “This whole thing is about getting paid. No evidence.”. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on the incident: “We are aware of the report...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy