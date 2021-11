It's that time! The Raspberry Pi OS (formerly known as Raspbian) has done a major upgrade moving the package base from Debian buster to Debian bullseye. A long time coming, since bullseye was released back in August. Supported for at least five years, this brings with it tons of major upgrades to all the internals. Not only that though, the RPi team also updated their desktop (based on LXDE) with a number of extra tweaks to make it look and feel better.

