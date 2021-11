You can now enjoy a higher per-repository cache size. The cache storage for each repository has doubled to 10GB. This enables Actions users on github.com to run workflows faster by caching even bigger dependencies and other commonly reused files from previous jobs. There is no limit on the number of caches you can store, but the total size of all caches in a repository is now be limited to 10 GB.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO