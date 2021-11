"My mom is a psychoanalyst, and my dad's a clinical psychologist," Glaser told me. "I went to UC Berkeley as an undergrad, and I was a psychology major. What I learned is that I really like analysis and leading people." So instead of pursuing a Ph.D. in psychology, she earned an MBA. Since then, her affinity for using data to make decisions has resulted in a more than 30-year career in financial leadership. I spoke with Glaser about Etsy's growth, the supply chain, and providing opportunities for women.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO