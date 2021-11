We are aware of how autonomous or driverless vehicles process vast amounts of data to develop the sense of their environment. Computer vision is one of the levels in autonomous cars which analyzes every object on the path and plans the next action for the vehicle and takes the decision as per the learning. Then, there is an underlying safety framework which functions as per the ODD or Operational Design Domain, involving attributes of the operating environment; atmospheric conditions; dynamic elements or moveable objects.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO