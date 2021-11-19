ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Jennifer Snowpez? Kids get creative with snowplow names

By AP News
wtmj.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Captain Snowpants; Yo Bro, No Snow; and Jennifer Snowpez are among the names that will be on some of Vermont’s snowplows this winter. Vermont school students participated in the state...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Student-named snowplows visit Vermont schools

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Agency of Transportation has been running a program allowing students across the state to name its snowplows. Wednesday, kids had the opportunity to see the trucks in person and meet their drivers. A fifth-grade class at Rutland Intermediate School came up with the name...
VERMONT STATE
AOL Corp

Vermont transportation officials release student-elected snowplow names

Vermont Agency of Transportation workers Joe Ruzzo, Ron Laplante and Seth Kimball, from left, post at the side of "Big Bessie," a snowplow truck, on Nov. 17, 2021, outside the Wethersfield Elementary School in Ascutney, Vermont. Vermont school students participated in the state transportation department's Name a Plow contest to come up with names for the snowplows serving their communities. The entries ranged from "creative and clever, to cute and silly," the agency said. (Principal Brian Martes/Wethersfield Elementary School photo via AP)
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
cbslocal.com

‘Darth Blader’ And ‘Super Scooper’ Among Winning Boulder Snowplow Names

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Boulder has announced its 10 winning names for snowplows as part of the city’s first snowplow naming contest. Magnets with these names will be added to the plows:. Snowy. Snow Gobbler. Mighty One. Happy Tracks. Super Scooper. Frosting. Plowzer. Plower Power. Darth Blader. Ice...
BOULDER, CO
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowplow#Ap#The Associated Press
Upworthy

When 59 children died on Christmas Eve 1913, the world cried with the town of Calumet, Michigan.

In July 1913, over 7,000 miners struck the C&H Copper Mining Company in Calumet, Michigan. It was largely the usual issues of people who worked for a big company during a time when capitalists ran roughshod over their workers — a time when monopolies were a way of life. Strikers' demands included pay raises, an end to child labor, and safer conditions including an end to one-man drill operations, as well as support beams in the mines (which mine owners didn't want because support beams were costly but miners killed in cave-ins “do not cost us anything.")
MICHIGAN STATE
denvergazette.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to award Kyle Rittenhouse highest congressional honor

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is sponsoring a bill to grant Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor the legislative branch can bestow. The Georgia Republican introduced the bill Tuesday following Rittenhouse's acquittal of all charges in the killing of two men during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. The bill's summary says the legislation will "award a Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle H. Rittenhouse, who protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020."
CONGRESS & COURTS
outsidemagazine

What You Missed: Deb Haaland Orders Removal of Offensive Names on Federal Land

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. Welcome to What You Missed, our daily digest of breaking news and topical perspectives from across the outdoor world. You can also get this news delivered to your email inbox six days a week by signing up for the What You Missed newsletter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Kids get brave to get vaccine

SARANAC LAKE — Aurelia McCasland, 6, and Serenity Topping, 10, were excited to get their COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, even if they were a bit nervous about the needle. Adirondack Health, the Saranac Lake Central School District and Hudson Headwaters Health Network collaborated for a pediatric vaccine clinic held at the hospital in Saranac Lake on Saturday, now that children 5 years and older can get the vaccine.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst names Jennifer Brown new health director

AMHERST — Jennifer Brown, Amherst’s public health nurse, will be the town’s new health director, subject to review by the Town Council. Town Manager Paul Bockelman announced Nov. 9 that Brown, who has been the temporary health director since the departure of Emma Dragon in July, would be named to the permanent role.
AMHERST, MA
wtmj.com

‘Glue me back together’: Online pleas to aid parade victims

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Friends and families of the roughly 60 people, including many children, hit by an SUV that sped through a Christmas parade in a suburban Milwaukee downtown say they suffered life-threatening injuries, with some clinging to life. One of the injured children, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, died on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Opening deer gun weekend less productive than last year

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin wildlife officials say deer hunters bagged fewer deer on the opening weekend of the gun season than they did a year ago. The state Department of Natural Resources says hunters shot more than 85,800 deer, about 14,000 fewer than the traditional opener last year. That’s a decrease of 14% overall. Hunters shot 7% fewer bucks than a year ago. The State Journal reports that the number of deer shot in the northern woods was up by 9%. Those gains were offset by lower numbers in other zones, particularly the southern farmland area, where registrations were down 24%. DNR officials say more hunters are opting for archery, crossbow and earlier seasons. Overall hunters have registered more than 179,000 deer so far this year.
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

‘Mama, are you OK?’ In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted

Participants like the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies were in the holiday spirit as they stepped off for the Waukesha Christmas Parade. But as they reveled, a red SUV was also heading down Main Street behind them, moving at a pace far faster than the parade. Police say the SUV’s driver had just left the scene of a domestic disturbance when he drove past a police squad car and barricade and onto the parade route. Most of the people in the parade had their backs to the vehicle, so they had no warning before the driver started hitting people. Later, authorities said five people were killed and 48 injured. How they fared depended on where each person or group was positioned in the parade as the SUV barreled forward.
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy