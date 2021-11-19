ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Rioter Begs for Jail Release In Handwritten Letter To Judge

By Fatma Khaled
"The fact is that January 6 was one crazy day with many elements and I will never put myself into a situation like that again," said rioter Robert...

Deborah Paige
7d ago

Stop whining about where you are... should have thought about what you were doing before you did it... there's consequences for everyone. Be a man and take your punishment.

Scott Younger
7d ago

They're all " badasses " until the cuffs go on then turn into little sniveling bitches lol !

BjB
7d ago

Too late to stand down now lol.You listened to your commander in chief.See where it got you.

Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
MSNBC

A federal judge just told the DOJ what we’re all thinking on Jan. 6 prosecutions

A federal judge slammed the Justice Department on Thursday for seeking weak sentences for rioters involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell of the District of Columbia tore into the DOJ for allowing rioter Jack Jesse Griffith to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading in the Capitol. Howell was beside herself, according to The Washington Post:
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
Business Insider

Inside a DC jail's 'Patriot Wing,' where Capitol riot defendants sing the national anthem and act like prisoners of war — but struggle to cope with being locked up

Around 40 Capitol riot defendants facing serious charges are held together in a DC jail. They call it the "Patriot Wing." The group has formed a strong bond, even developing nightly rituals. Every night at 9 p.m, they stop what they're doing to sing "The Start-Spangled Banner." "Some of them...
