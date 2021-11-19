Capitol Rioter Begs for Jail Release In Handwritten Letter To Judge
"The fact is that January 6 was one crazy day with many elements and I will never put myself into a situation like that again," said rioter Robert...www.newsweek.com
Stop whining about where you are... should have thought about what you were doing before you did it... there's consequences for everyone. Be a man and take your punishment.
They're all " badasses " until the cuffs go on then turn into little sniveling bitches lol !
Too late to stand down now lol.You listened to your commander in chief.See where it got you.
