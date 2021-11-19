Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 6,429 new cases, 250 additional deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
As of Friday, Nov. 19, ODH reports a total of 1,633,480 (+6,429) cases, leading to 83,868 (+349) hospitalizations and 10,531 (+28) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,657,937 people — or 56.96% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 13,669 from the previous day.Conflicts mount on easing COVID-19 restrictions amid autumn case spikes
ODH reported 250 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 26,063. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.
The 21-day case average stands at more than 4,300.
