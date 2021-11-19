ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 6,429 new cases, 250 additional deaths

By NBC4 Staff
 7 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Nov. 19, ODH reports a total of 1,633,480 (+6,429) cases, leading to 83,868 (+349) hospitalizations and 10,531 (+28) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,657,937 people — or 56.96% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 13,669 from the previous day.

ODH reported 250 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 26,063. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average stands at more than 4,300.

