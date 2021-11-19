Elon Musk taps into Texas workforce for out-of-this-world bartender gig

In the summer of 1998, I called up Paul Samuelson, the dean of twentieth-century American economics, and asked him what he thought about the U.S. stock market, which had already risen sharply in what subsequently became known as the dot-com bubble. “I define a bubble as a situation in which the level of stock prices is high, and the rate of growth of stock prices is high, because of a self-fulfilling prophecy in which people believe the market is going to go up,” Samuelson said. “On that basis, I have to think there has been an element of a bubble in the market for at least two years, possibly longer.” I then asked Samuelson, an eminent M.I.T. professor who died in 2009, how long he thought that bubble would last. “We have absolutely no theory of the duration of bubbles,” he replied, with a cackle. “Anything that is durable for ‘n’ periods can continue for twice as long.”

