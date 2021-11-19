ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Elon Musk taps into Texas workforce for out-of-this-world bartender gig

By John Egan
CultureMap Dallas
CultureMap Dallas
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Can you mix a mean margarita? Are you capable of slinging a superb Aperol spritz? If so, Elon Musk wants you to become a “spaceport mixologist.”. Musk’s SpaceX, which builds and launches rockets, is hiring a “passionate, experienced” mixologist for its “spaceport” near Brownsville. The ideal candidate possesses at least two...

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

UN to Elon Musk: Here's that $6 billion plan to fight world hunger

New York (CNN Business) — The director of the United Nations' World Food Programme laid out a plan to spend $6.6 billion to combat world hunger — a direct response to a back-and-forth with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who claimed he would sell Tesla stock to fund a plan if the WFP could describe "exactly how" it would work.
CHARITIES
AOL Corp

Elon Musk in Texas, Zuck in California: Here is the richest person in each U.S. state

Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos is no longer the richest person in the U.S. That honor now goes to Elon Musk. Musk, the CEO of both SpaceX and Tesla (TSLA), holds a net worth of a whopping $299 billion. Formerly a resident of California, Musk relocated to Texas this year, also making him the richest resident of the state. He stated that his reason for moving was due to Texas having no income tax while California’s is the highest in the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

A New Challenger for Elon Musk? Another Company Plans to Settle Humans on Mars

Long ago, the writer Edward Albee wrote: "Good, better, best, bested." On a long enough timeline, this might reflect the experience of every major space firm. Since the federal government ruled in favor of NASA's decision to opt for SpaceX's bid to design and deploy a Human Landing System (HLS) to the moon, it's seemed like Elon Musk and his firm will have the lion's share of public-private collaborations for lunar missions, and beyond. But in the coming decade, contestants for this role are lining up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Austin, TX
TheStreet

Elon Musk Gets Schooled on World Hunger by UN Expert

The director of the United Nations' World Food Programme, David Beasley, is responding on Twitter to billionaire Elon Musk to garner donations in order to fight hunger globally. Beasley, who was a former Republican governor of South Carolina, detailed a plan seeking $6.6 billion to feed 40 million people that...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Seattle Times

Remembering Elon Musk’s biggest Twitter fails

Even by the standards of Elon Musk — who said in 2019 his Twitter feed had pretty much descended into nonsense — his recent poll on whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock was outlandish. After 58% of 3.5 million Twitter users voted yes, Tesla shares tumbled the...
BUSINESS
fox13memphis.com

Photos: Elon Musk through the years

Photos: Elon Musk through the years Here are some memorable photos of SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk through the years. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Bartender#The Sous Chef#Boring Co
hypebeast.com

Kanye West Pays Elon Musk a Visit at SpaceX

Earlier last week, Kanye West and Wack 100 were spotted visiting SpaceX and appeared to receive a private tour from Elon Musk himself. Ye’s visit was documented by the CEO of Kano, Alex Kleinis while Wack took to Instagram to post his own photo with the founder to thank him for the visit.
CELEBRITIES
Redorbit.com

Elon Musk Sells $5 Billion in Tesla Shares

After running a poll on Twitter in which he promised to sell ten percent of his Tesla shares (NASDAQ:TSLA) if his followers approved it, Elon Musk has sold slightly over $5 billion in TSLA. That includes 934,000 shares worth $1.1 billion, which he will use to cover tax obligations related...
STOCKS
nextbigfuture.com

Elon Musk Interviewed on Space and SpaceX

Elon Musk is being interviewed by the Space Studies Board. Talks first about the SpaceX Super Heavy Starship. He expects the first orbital flight will be January 2022. This will be the largest rocket ever made. The first launch may not be fully successful but they have made factories to make many of the rockets. SpaceX will learn a lot as they launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The New Yorker

Elon Musk and the Dangers of Another Stock Bubble

In the summer of 1998, I called up Paul Samuelson, the dean of twentieth-century American economics, and asked him what he thought about the U.S. stock market, which had already risen sharply in what subsequently became known as the dot-com bubble. “I define a bubble as a situation in which the level of stock prices is high, and the rate of growth of stock prices is high, because of a self-fulfilling prophecy in which people believe the market is going to go up,” Samuelson said. “On that basis, I have to think there has been an element of a bubble in the market for at least two years, possibly longer.” I then asked Samuelson, an eminent M.I.T. professor who died in 2009, how long he thought that bubble would last. “We have absolutely no theory of the duration of bubbles,” he replied, with a cackle. “Anything that is durable for ‘n’ periods can continue for twice as long.”
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Recipes
CleanTechnica

Was Elon Musk’s Poll A Regulatory Snafu?

Elon Musk’s poll to survey his Twitter audience about whether or not he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock (TSLA) has caused a media frenzy, and the company’s market valuation to plunge. The stock — which was already identified as driving up the S&P 500 index’s exposure to disruptive technology — is again volatile. With about a $60 billion reduction in the company’s market value on Monday, questions started to be raised as to whether the CEO may have violated his settlement with the US securities regulator (SEC). [Full disclosure: I own some Tesla stock. Nothing in this article is investment advice of any kind.]
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

Tackling World Hunger Crises: UN Responds to Elon Musk with Proposal

As of the time of writing, there is no indication that Elon Musk will make good on his promise to liquidate some of his Tesla shareholdings. In late October, Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) challenged the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to release a plan on how it will use $6 billion in tackling world hunger. Should a satisfactory proposal be presented, he noted he is ready to sell off the Tesla shares equivalent to the amount to support the campaign to eradicate world hunger.
ADVOCACY
CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://dallas.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy