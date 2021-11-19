Scott County celebrates National Adoption Day with parade

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Scott County celebrated Adoption Day on Friday with a parade and gathering.

This was the county’s second annual Adoption Day event and was open to the Department of Social Services families, the children adopted out through Scott County and anyone adopted this past year.

“It’s very heartwarming,” said Family Services Specialist Brittany Dishner. “These kids go through so much trauma that they deserve a celebration every day. But it’s very heartwarming to see them so happy and smiling and waving.”

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Gate City Police and Fire Departments as well as the community participated in the National Adoption Day parade.

